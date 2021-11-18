Qualcomm forecasts decline in its business with Apple, and its stocks skyrocket

Qualcomm forecasts decline in its business with Apple, and its stocks skyrocket1
Qualcomm's prediction was that by the year 2023, the chip supplier expects to provide just 20% of Apple's wireless connectivity chips. And by the following year, Qualcomm says, the chips sold to Apple will drop to 9% or less.
"This company can no longer be defined by a single market and a single end-customer,” declared Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon on Tuesday.
This year alone, Qualcomm's total chip sales amounted to a revenue of $27 billion—although what percentage of that is owed to Apple, the company declined to share. The company has been expanding beyond mobile chips (although that is what it is best known for) for a long time now, capitalizing on chip production needs in the automobile, PC, and virtual reality markets.
In fact, more than 30% of its chip sales now fall outside the mobile industry, including chips made for various home appliances.
Qualcomm's role in the automotive industry is on the rise as well (as mentioned by CNBC), with the company forming a partnership with BMW, whose future self-driving cars will feature Qualcomm chips.