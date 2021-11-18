Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Galaxy S21 Ultra Unlocked from $599.99 with a trade-in!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Galaxy S21 Ultra Unlocked from $599.99 with a trade-in!

 View
Apple Qualcomm

Qualcomm forecasts decline in its business with Apple, and its stocks skyrocket

Doroteya Borisova
By
1
apple
Qualcomm may be Apple's primary 5G modem chip supplier, but it's no secret that the two companies have years of bad blood between them, all the way up to a court settlement just days ago. Nor is it a secret that for a long time, Apple has been planning a big move to begin its own in-house wireless chip production, and wean itself from further reliance on Qualcomm. 

Qualcomm is well aware that its business will Apple will likely see a decline in the future, as the Cupertino giant continues pushing towards self-sufficiency. At an investors conference this Tuesday, Qualcomm made some surprising forecasts—which made its stock prices soar within hours, leaping up 7.9% by the end of the day.

Qualcomm's prediction was that by the year 2023, the chip supplier expects to provide just 20% of Apple's wireless connectivity chips. And by the following year, Qualcomm says, the chips sold to Apple will drop to 9% or less. 

The point that Qualcomm was trying to make is that it is no longer relying on a single partnerships for its main source source of revenue, which is what investors were already getting worried about as they kept up with Apple and the strained relationships between the two companies. And the point certainly came through, bulling Qualcomm stock prices sky-high overnight. 

"This company can no longer be defined by a single market and a single end-customer,” declared Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon on Tuesday.

This year alone, Qualcomm's total chip sales amounted to a revenue of $27 billion—although what percentage of that is owed to Apple, the company declined to share. The company has been expanding beyond mobile chips (although that is what it is best known for) for a long time now, capitalizing on chip production needs in the automobile, PC, and virtual reality markets.

In fact, more than 30% of its chip sales now fall outside the mobile industry, including chips made for various home appliances.

Qualcomm's role in the automotive industry is on the rise as well (as mentioned by CNBC), with the company forming a partnership with BMW, whose future self-driving cars will feature Qualcomm chips. 

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Roku to launch cheap streaming player exclusively at Walmart for Black Friday
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Roku to launch cheap streaming player exclusively at Walmart for Black Friday
Spotify’s most requested feature goes live for all Free and Premium users
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Spotify’s most requested feature goes live for all Free and Premium users
Waze brings Halo and Ghostbusters themes to Android and iOS users
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Waze brings Halo and Ghostbusters themes to Android and iOS users
Samsung Galaxy S22 Camera: What to expect?
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  1
Samsung Galaxy S22 Camera: What to expect?
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra notch is now '100% certain'
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra notch is now '100% certain'
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Bespoke 'design story' reveals the most popular color combos
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Bespoke 'design story' reveals the most popular color combos
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless