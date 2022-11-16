Galaxy S22 Ultra early Black Friday deal

Vote now: What would make you switch to another smartphone brand?
And here we are with the controversial topics again! Are you brand-loyal? There’s nothing wrong with that - I’ve been a fan of Sony smartphones since the day I bought one decades ago, and I still have a soft spot for Xperia phones.

I’m sure many of you share my sentiment - we humans are like this, we like to feel connected to something and to be associated with it to some extent. We project that particular brand’s values and virtues kind of as our own image.

But things change - as we’ve seen time and again, and that’s especially true in the fast-moving technology world. Some brands don’t exist anymore (sad to see Blackberry go after rekindling the hope of a 5G device), and other brands make turns for the worse.

What would it take to make you switch brands? Whether it’s your favorite smartphone brand or just something you’re used to. The LG/Blackberry situation is an obvious one - only die-hard fans would continue to rock these.

For me, a great new feature would be more than enough to make me want to switch. Let’s say amazing live translation between every language imaginable. Or a dedicated astrophotography camera.

Another possible scenario would be changing carriers - a new plan is the perfect opportunity to change your phone, try something new. And trying something new is a reason in and of itself. Some people like to hunt for deals and get phones at unbelievable prices, which is also fine.

What about you? Vote in our poll and leave your comments below.

