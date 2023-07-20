Pokémon Sleep tracker / game is now available for iOS and Android devices
Less than a month after opening pre-registrations for its Pokemon game / sleep tracker hybrid, The Pokemon Company announced it’s now available on the App Store and Google Play. The new sleep tracking app has a gaming aspect to it to cater to Pokemon fans.
In order for the app to be able to track your sleep, you must put your phone by your pillow. Alternatively, you can purchase Pokemon GO Plus+ device, which does the same thing. This particular device will then sync the collected sleep data with your phone via Bluetooth. You’ll also be able to unlock some exclusive characters in Pokemon Sleep if you buy the Pokemon GO Plus+ device.
As far as the sleep type goes, you can be tagged to be “dozing,” “snoozing,” or “slumbering” for the night, based on how much you moved in your sleep. The sleep score you receive is usually based on how long you slept.
If you’re more interested in the gaming aspect, in Pokemon Sleep you’ll team up with Professor Neroli and Snorlax to study the sleeping habits of Pokemon as you try to complete your Sleep Style Dex. Pokemon with sleep patterns similar to yours will be gathering around your Snorlax companion, which you will discover once you wake up.
Your goal is to befriend as many Pokemon as possible to discover more. This will offer you various rewards, just like meeting sleep habits goals. If you’re interested in checking out this free app, you can download it now via the App Store and Google Play.
Pokemon Sleep offers four main features: sleep score / sleep type, sleep trends, Pokemon-inspired music, and audio recordings. Various noises detected during sleep tracking will be automatically recorded and you’ll be able to play the recordings back and hear your snores and sleep talk or environmental noises.
The sleep trends feature does exactly what you think it does: it allows users to look back in detail on how regular their sleep has been on a week-by-week basis.
