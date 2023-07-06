Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Android users can pre-register for new Pokemon Sleep game; video reveals how it works

Back in 2019, we told you about a new Pokemon game called Pokemon Sleep that tracks your sleep but also delivers "a gameplay experience unlike any other." Now that we are in 2023, Android users can pre-register for Pokemon Sleep by tapping on this link. The game will be available later this summer for both Android and iOS device owners, but only Android users can pre-register at the moment.

As The Pokemon Company says on its website for the game, "Playing this game is simple: just place your smartphone by your pillow, then go to sleep. Just like that, waking up in the morning becomes something to look forward to!" The more you sleep, the higher your score will be in the morning. In addition, more sleep means more Pokemon will be surrounding Snorlax when you get out of bed to greet the brand new day.



The game will characterize your previous night's sleep as one of three different styles: dozing, snoozing, or slumbering. In the morning, Pokemon who slept the same way as you did will appear next to Snorlax. You might even find a Pokemon that sleeps in a rare style that you do not often see. Each Pokemon has a different sleep style and the goal is to complete your sleep style Pokedex. Each week you partner with a new Snorlax that you feed and take care of to build up his strength. A stronger Snorlax can help you find Pokemon with rare sleep-styles.

While the  game might help kids (and even some adults) focus on getting a good night's sleep, it also requires them to bring their smartphone to bed with them at night. See the contradiction? Besides timing and rating the user's sleep, it also shows the user what time he/she woke up, what time he/she went to bed each night, and other data as well. The app will also record the noises that the user made in his/her sleep although this could be embarrassing.

Pokemon Sleep has no specific release date yet and we are sure that Pokemon fans with a smartphone are looking forward to installing the newest Pokemon game on their devices.

