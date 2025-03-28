Save up to $230 with the Galaxy A36 5G!
Samsung unleashes budget wonders
Save up to $230 on a Galaxy A36 or A26 via trade-in and 50% off Buds FE
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Once one of the best features on a Pixel, users now complain that an update has ruined it

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Software updates Google Google Pixel
The Pixel 9 is held up on a table witht he rear panel facing the camera.
A phone's haptics provide it with the tactile feedback that gives a user the confidence that he pressed a button on the touchscreen. You might feel a click, a buzz, or a vibration. Some phones are known for having outstanding haptics including Google's Pixel handsets which are often praised for having the best haptics on any Android phone. But the most recent software update, the March Pixel Feature Drop, has changed things according to some Pixel users complaining on social media.

On Reddit, a Pixel 8 Pro user with the username"toolateSnake" said that the March Pixel Feature Drop update ruined the haptics on his phone. "Haptics were one of the best features on my phone and now it's one of the worst. This really sucks," he wrote. He was hoping to get some haptic relief from last week's Google Play System update, but alas it was not to be.

"Does anyone know if the haptic feedback for NFC payment was taken away in the new update? I often pay with my phone and there's no haptic feedback anymore. I tried to find the setting but couldn't. My phone isn't on vibrate or silent either."-Reddit subscriber __tylerdurden__

Other Pixel owners on the platform chimed in, backing the above assessment. Redditor "asteria99" said that he was hoping to see the haptics on his Pixel fixed in the next update and noted that the haptics issue is probably a bug, not an intended change by Google. The Pixel 8 Pro seems to be the model most affected by the reduction in haptics quality while the Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 8a are apparently unaffected by this issue.

Pixel users can usually control the intensity of the haptics on their phone through the Settings app. | Image credit-PhoneArena - Once one of the best features on a Pixel, users now complain that an update has ruined it
Pixel users can usually control the intensity of the haptics on their phone through the Settings app. | Image credit-PhoneArena

Trying to describe what the haptic feedback feels like on one of the Pixel handsets impacted by the bug, Reddit subscriber "Relative-Money115" says that it is like a hammer. Usually, humans take action to avoid getting hit with a hammer so you can understand why affected Pixel users are not happy with the change. This dovetails perfectly with another Pixel user who also threw his two cents in on social media and wrote, "I really really hate it. I would describe the haptics as actually painful now, even with the setting as low as it can be. It was great before."

Recommended Stories
Some of those whose complaint we mentioned in this article have sent feedback to Google and hopefully, a software update will return the haptics to the way they were before the Pixel Feature Drop was released earlier this month.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
Verizon is having a pricing crisis
Verizon is having a pricing crisis
T-Mobile takes FCC to court for fining it for not upholding commitment to users
T-Mobile takes FCC to court for fining it for not upholding commitment to users
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill
Some Verizon customers are once again offered a $40 loyalty discount, but there may be a caveat
Some Verizon customers are once again offered a $40 loyalty discount, but there may be a caveat

Latest News

Photo of the Week: Submit your best photo for a chance to be featured
Photo of the Week: Submit your best photo for a chance to be featured
Fitbit app redesign finally makes Health Metrics easier to read on Android and iOS
Fitbit app redesign finally makes Health Metrics easier to read on Android and iOS
PhoneArena launches Display Test Reference Page: compare display quality easily
PhoneArena launches Display Test Reference Page: compare display quality easily
Pixel 10 is packing muscle where it doesn't count
Pixel 10 is packing muscle where it doesn't count
Watch out, Samsung! The Razr Plus (2025) could cost more, but it's eyeing your crown
Watch out, Samsung! The Razr Plus (2025) could cost more, but it's eyeing your crown
Excited for RTX 5060 laptops? This Razer leak might cool you down real quick
Excited for RTX 5060 laptops? This Razer leak might cool you down real quick
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless