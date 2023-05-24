Pricey Pixel Fold model is sold out; Google Store sends alert to Pixel Tablet and Fold buyers

The Google Store sent out notes today to those who have pre-ordered the Pixel Tablet and the Pixel Fold. The former is expected to be released on June 20th with the latter having a release date of June 27th. In the note, Google points out that "note on your order" is simply the Google Store "checking in to let you know your order is still being fulfilled." Google wants to point out that those who have pre-ordered the tablet or the foldable phone have yet to be charged because their orders have not shipped.

When someone pre-orders the Pixel Tablet, the Pixel Fold, or both, they may see a temporary charge on their credit card for the cost of the device(s) ordered. After some time, these charges fall off the account until the pre-ordered device(s) are shipped. Once that happens, the consumer's credit card is charged. But right now, those who have pre-ordered the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold have probably seen their cards temporarily charged and are surprised and concerned to see those charges disappear.









But this doesn't mean that your order has been canceled, Google wants you to know. To prove that, all you need to do is head over to the Google Store Order History page and make sure that your order(s) are accurately listed. And if you're having second thoughts about buying the Pixel Tablet or the Pixel Fold, you are still able to cancel the order without penalty as long as your order is not prepared to ship.





The Pixel Tablet, in Porcelain, Hazel, and Rose, is priced at $499 for the model with 128GB of storage (12 monthly payments of $41.58). The 256GB model (available in Porcelain and Hazel only) is priced at $599 or 12 monthly payments of $49.92.









The Pixel Fold, in Porcelain and Obsidian, is priced at $1,799, or 24 monthly payments of $74.96, for the unit carrying 256GB of storage. The 512GB model is offered in Obsidian only and is priced at $1,919 or 24 monthly payments of $79.96. This model is currently out of stock and those who didn't get their pre-order in on time will have to be put on a waiting list.

