Check if you got Google's new automation feature for Pixels
For now, the menu is only sparsely populated, with the option to change your sound profile based on your Wi-Fi connection or location status. For example, you can add a rule to turn on Do Not Disturb when you arrive at work, and then turn it off again when you connect to your home’s Wi-Fi. You can also set it to sent you a notification when a rule is activated or suggest new rules based on usage patterns.
This sort of automation has tons of precedent, like with the popular Tasker app and later IFTTT, and these offer far more extensive and powerful features than what Google is offering now. However, they’re also generally much more complicated to use, so a native option for simple but effective custom settings could be very useful, especially if the feature’s capabilities are expanded a bit more.
This feature seems to be currently available for select Pixel phones on Android 10, and it just popped up on my Pixel 4XL, so check your own Pixel to see if it's arrived. In any case, we’ll probably hear more about it when the next Feature Drop, well, drops officially.
1 Comment
1. Venom
Posts: 4154; Member since: Dec 14, 2017
posted on 7 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):