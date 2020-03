Check if you got Google's new automation feature for Pixels

Google is reportedly planning a new Feature Drop for Pixel devices this week , but some Pixel users have already received an unexpected new feature that offers customizable automation for your phone’s settings.To be fair, it isn’t exactly new. Google teased the ‘Rules’ feature for Android 10 back when it was in beta, but this is the first time we’re seeing a wider rollout like this. According to Android Police , a number of Pixel phones have reportedly spotted a new settings menu, where you can put Rules into action.For now, the menu is only sparsely populated, with the option to change your sound profile based on your Wi-Fi connection or location status. For example, you can add a rule to turn on Do Not Disturb when you arrive at work, and then turn it off again when you connect to your home’s Wi-Fi. You can also set it to sent you a notification when a rule is activated or suggest new rules based on usage patterns.This sort of automation has tons of precedent, like with the popular Tasker app and later IFTTT, and these offer far more extensive and powerful features than what Google is offering now. However, they’re also generally much more complicated to use, so a native option for simple but effective custom settings could be very useful, especially if the feature’s capabilities are expanded a bit more.This feature seems to be currently available for select Pixel phones on Android 10, and it just popped up on my Pixel 4XL, so check your own Pixel to see if it's arrived. In any case, we’ll probably hear more about it when the next Feature Drop, well, drops officially.