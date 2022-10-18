Pixel 7 free VPN availability date clarified via support document
A free VPN service will become available to Pixel 7 devices, and the release window has been confirmed by a Support Document, uncovered by 9to5 Google. Users will be able to enjoy the free service as early as this December through the Google One app.
The offer has some technical limitations. While the Pixel 7 devices are available in India and Singapore, owners in these two countries will not be eligible for the free VPN service. The same holds true for all Child and Workspace Google accounts.
While it is already clear that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are looking like solid contenders, the free VPN was one of two features yet to be revealed. Next on the list is “Clear Calling” and it might make December even more special for Google device owners.
Free VPN coming this December to Pixel 7 & Pro users
In order for Pixel 7 device owners to utilize their free VPN offer, they would have to install the Google One app. The app offers several subscription plans, which include cloud storage space, automatic media backup and even the option to share these perks with family.
While this offer will save Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro owners the subscription, it won’t grant them access to any of the rest of Google One features of the $9.99 plan, nor will it grant them the opportunity to subscribe at a discount.
For Pixel 7 owners who want to take advantage of Google’s free VPN offer, no additional purchases will be required. However, that would leave some users with active plans hanging, as the VPN solution is already available to them right now, regardless of device model.
Most Pixel 7 owners will be eligible for the free VPN offer
VPN services are becoming more popular for users who want to protect their online presence or utilize services outside their region. It’s truly great to see Google giving something extra and beneficial to their customers.
