Durable, thin, magnetic: the new Pitaka cases for your Galaxy S24!

This story is sponsored by Pitaka. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!





, you definitely want to look into a nice case or two to cover your new investment. Worry not — it doesn’t need to be a bulky, square-ish mess. Most people do just fine with a nice, thin case that improves grip and minimizes the chance of dropping your phone while handling it. If you are planning on shelling out for one of Samsung’s new Galaxy S24 devices , you definitely want to look into a nice case or two to cover your new investment. Worry not — it doesn’t need to be a bulky, square-ish mess. Most people do just fine with a nice, thin case that improves grip and minimizes the chance of dropping your phone while handling it.





Use code S24-10%PARN for 10% off Code valid until Jan 31st





Pitaka was kind enough to provide an exclusive 10% off code for PhoneArena readers — so you can prepare for your pre-ordered Galaxy S24 case with a high-quality case to match.

Made from aramid fiber













The cases are coated with a finish, which feels smooth, but very grippy — almost rubber-like — to the touch. It instantly makes a phone easier to hold, pull out of pockets, use with one hand.



Since the cases are between 0.99 and 1.25 mm thin, they follow the shape of the phone perfectly, and your new Pitaka builds its cases with rare, high-quality 600D or 1500D aramid fiber (depending on model). It is an incredibly strong material, that is harder yet lighter than steel — it may be tough to work with, but the end result is a beautiful weave, which we instantly recognize as high-tech.The cases are coated with a finish, which feels smooth, but very grippy — almost rubber-like — to the touch. It instantly makes a phone easier to hold, pull out of pockets, use with one hand.Since the cases are between 0.99 and 1.25 mm thin, they follow the shape of the phone perfectly, and your new Galaxy S24 Ultra will still look beautiful — with a fresh, sharp Kevlar tux on! The camera is protected by a reinforced lip — made from recycled aramid fiber, as Pitaka puts defective or old products to good use.





Splash of color













The new Sunset and Moonrise colors for the Galaxy S24 MagEZ Case 4 are inspired by the warm hues of the Golden Hour during sunset and the chill blue hues of a new moon in a clear sky.



These weaves are knitted in — they are not a print. To a certain extent, you can say that the colored MagEZ Cases look like a knitted wool sweater. Well, a high-tech one, at least.



Of course, if you’d rather have the good old stealthy black — you can still pick up the Black/Grey MagEZ Case 4 model made with the highest quality 600D aramid fiber. Now that Pitaka has mastered its elaborate techniques of making these cases, it has started experimenting further — mixing in aramid fiber that has been dyed in different colors and weaving them in intricate patterns, either for slight accenting on top of a black case, or — as is with the new MagEZ Case 4 — completely change the mood of the design.The new Sunset and Moonrise colors for theMagEZ Case 4 are inspired by the warm hues of the Golden Hour during sunset and the chill blue hues of a new moon in a clear sky.These weaves are knitted in — they are not a print. To a certain extent, you can say that the colored MagEZ Cases look like a knitted wool sweater. Well, a high-tech one, at least.Of course, if you’d rather have the good old stealthy black — you can still pick up the Black/Grey MagEZ Case 4 model made with the highest quality 600D aramid fiber.









Ring of magnets inside





Galaxy S24 phones the ability to stick to magnetic chargers, stands, power banks .







This is pretty important, since the new Qi2 standard is coming, and a lot of accessories will support the magnetic ring, making them more useful and enhancing your overall experience with your smartphone. A case that has a magnetic ring inside will ensure that chargers and stands work as intended.



Pitaka itself has a family of MagEZ devices that will work seamlessly with your Galaxy S24 when equipped with a MagEZ Case 4. A MagEZ Grip, which adds a little grip ring to your device, the MagEZ Slider 2 charging station, which can charge a portable power bank and your phone at the same time, or the MagEZ Card Sleeve, which is a thin wallet that snaps onto your phone. If you are jealous of Apple’s MagSafe ecosystem, fret not — the Pitaka MagEZ Case 4 has a thin magnetic ring inside it, effectively giving thephones the ability to stick to magnetic chargers, stands,This is pretty important, since the new Qi2 standard is coming, and a lot of accessories will support the magnetic ring, making them more useful and enhancing your overall experience with your smartphone. A case that has a magnetic ring inside will ensure that chargers and stands work as intended.Pitaka itself has a family of MagEZ devices that will work seamlessly with yourwhen equipped with a MagEZ Case 4. A MagEZ Grip, which adds a little grip ring to your device, the MagEZ Slider 2 charging station, which can charge a portable power bank and your phone at the same time, or the MagEZ Card Sleeve, which is a thin wallet that snaps onto your phone.





Shop Pitaka Galaxy S24 cases Use code S24-10%PARN for 10% off Code valid until Jan 31st



