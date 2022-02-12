Photo sample from ZTE Nubia Z40 Pro 5G is leaked by company executive



The other day we told you about ZTE's upcoming flagship phone, the Nubia Z40 Pro . Using a combination of rumored specs, a Geekbench benchmark test, and our own guesstimates, we expect to see the handset sport a 6.8-inch AMOLED display carrying a 120Hz variable refresh rate, an under-display optical fingerprint scanner, and a 4500mAh-5000mAh battery that charges at 120W (fully charging the battery in around 15 minutes).





The Nubia Z40 Pro will be powered by the sequel to last year's powerful Snapdragon 888 which is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (using Qualcomm's new naming convention) and will support 5G. ZTE says that the phone will provide 300x better heat dissipation. One version of the device will come with 16GB of memory possibly paired with 512GB of storage.





As for what we might see from the Nubia Z40 Pro's camera array, Nubia executive Ni Fei previously announced that the handset will be equipped with a Sony IMX787 sensor paired with a 35mm lens. The camera will have an aperture of f/1.6 allowing it to collect 80% more light. It will also deliver 35% less image distortion and a 78% hike in image clarity.











We could see some more Nubia Z40 Pro specs revealed by Fei in the next few days, so check in early and often.

