 Photo sample from ZTE Nubia Z40 Pro 5G is leaked by company executive - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Pre-Order Samsung Galaxy S22 now!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Pre-Order Samsung Galaxy S22 now!

 View
Android ZTE 5G

Photo sample from ZTE Nubia Z40 Pro 5G is leaked by company executive

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Photo sample from ZTE Nubia Z40 Pro 5G is leaked by company executive
The other day we told you about ZTE's upcoming flagship phone, the Nubia Z40 Pro. Using a combination of rumored specs, a Geekbench benchmark test, and our own guesstimates, we expect to see the handset sport a 6.8-inch AMOLED display carrying a 120Hz variable refresh rate, an under-display optical fingerprint scanner, and a 4500mAh-5000mAh battery that charges at 120W (fully charging the battery in around 15 minutes).

The Nubia Z40 Pro will be powered by the sequel to last year's powerful Snapdragon 888 which is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (using Qualcomm's new naming convention) and will support 5G. ZTE says that the phone will provide 300x better heat dissipation. One version of the device will come with 16GB of memory possibly paired with 512GB of storage.

As for what we might see from the Nubia Z40 Pro's camera array, Nubia executive Ni Fei previously announced that the handset will be equipped with a Sony IMX787 sensor paired with a 35mm lens. The camera will have an aperture of f/1.6 allowing it to collect 80% more light. It will also deliver 35% less image distortion and a 78% hike in image clarity.

To show off the performance of the photography system on the Nubia Z40 Pro, Fei posted a photo on China's Weibo social media site (via GSMArena) that was snapped with the phone. The image was the portrait of a cat (note the blurred bokeh effect in the background).

We could see some more Nubia Z40 Pro specs revealed by Fei in the next few days, so check in early and often.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

How to unlock special keys for the virtual QWERTY on your iOS or Android device
by Alan Friedman,  2
How to unlock special keys for the virtual QWERTY on your iOS or Android device
Easily repairable Galaxy S22 and iPhone 14: Android and Apple could make it happen, but...
by Martin Filipov,  3
Easily repairable Galaxy S22 and iPhone 14: Android and Apple could make it happen, but...
U.S. pre-orders of Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra are halted as demand swamps supply
by Alan Friedman,  0
U.S. pre-orders of Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra are halted as demand swamps supply
Next 5G OnePlus phone to be unveiled next week
by Alan Friedman,  1
Next 5G OnePlus phone to be unveiled next week
YouTube TV finally brings picture-in-picture to iPhones and iPads
by Cosmin Vasile,  1
YouTube TV finally brings picture-in-picture to iPhones and iPads
China goes beyond 5G as it sets record for data streaming using "6G" technology
by Alan Friedman,  5
China goes beyond 5G as it sets record for data streaming using "6G" technology
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless