Today only: Galaxy Z Flip 3 is cheaper, customizable, and comes with free earbuds!

Not only can you get the Z Flip 3 with 256GB of storage for less, no need to trade in, and Samsung will also gift you a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 true wireless earbuds





In addition, perhaps the best part about this deal is that we're talking Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition, which you can customize! Choose your own colors for each part of the smartphone to make it as flashy and unique as you want it to be, or simply select one of the pre-made designs.









Take advantage of this offer here:









Of course, if you also decide to opt in for trade-in, you can get the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition for even cheaper, up to a solid $750 off.





If you're shopping for Christmas, note this, though – since this phone requires special production, Samsung needs customers to allow up to four weeks for delivery. So while it may not arrive in time for Christmas, it can still be a great late Christmas or New Year's gift.

