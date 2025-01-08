Pebblebee introduces lost item network, embedded trackers, and QR code labels at CES 2025

Pebblebee press release, BusinessWire , January 7th, 2025

These embedded trackers are engineered for longevity, with longer battery life than traditional trackers. They can be either rechargeable or have a fixed battery life, depending on the item and its intended use. Pebblebee is actively collaborating with other companies to integrate these trackers into a wide range of products, making it easier than ever to keep track of your valuables.









This move by Pebblebee highlights a growing trend of seamlessly integrating technology into our everyday lives. As we become increasingly reliant on our devices, the ability to track and locate our belongings is more crucial than ever. This is a practical and elegant solution to the age-old problem of losing things.



Pebblebee is garnering attention at CES 2025 with its latest innovations in "find my" technology. Not content with simply offering trackers that attach to your keys or slip into your wallet, Pebblebee is pushing the boundaries of how we locate lost items with two key developments: embedded trackers and a crowdsourced "Lost Item Network."The Lost Item Network is a clever solution for a common problem: losing things in areas with poor connectivity. This network utilizes the Bluetooth signals of other Pebblebee users to help pinpoint the location of your lost item. The more people using Pebblebee in an area, the stronger the network becomes, creating a safety net for those moments when you misplace something valuable. This is similar to how competitors, such as Tile, have been operating and enhances its current compatibility with Apple's Find My and Google's Find My Device networks.Pebblebee is also taking aim at the inconvenience of attaching trackers to everything you own. Their new "Pin" and "Plate" modules are tiny trackers designed to be embedded directly into everyday objects. This means manufacturers could build these trackers into bikes, golf clubs, luggage, and even electronics during the production process. Imagine buying a new bike with a Pebblebee tracker already discreetly housed within the frame. No need to remember to attach a separate tracker; it's already there, ready to help you locate your bike if it ever goes missing.