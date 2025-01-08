Google Pixel 9 with over 20% discount!
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

Pebblebee introduces lost item network, embedded trackers, and QR code labels at CES 2025

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Accessories iOS Android
Pebblebee Link Header image
Pebblebee is garnering attention at CES 2025 with its latest innovations in "find my" technology. Not content with simply offering trackers that attach to your keys or slip into your wallet, Pebblebee is pushing the boundaries of how we locate lost items with two key developments: embedded trackers and a crowdsourced "Lost Item Network."  

The Lost Item Network is a clever solution for a common problem: losing things in areas with poor connectivity. This network utilizes the Bluetooth signals of other Pebblebee users to help pinpoint the location of your lost item. The more people using Pebblebee in an area, the stronger the network becomes, creating a safety net for those moments when you misplace something valuable. This is similar to how competitors, such as Tile, have been operating and enhances its current compatibility with Apple's Find My and Google's Find My Device networks.

Pebblebee is also taking aim at the inconvenience of attaching trackers to everything you own. Their new "Pin" and "Plate" modules are tiny trackers designed to be embedded directly into everyday objects. This means manufacturers could build these trackers into bikes, golf clubs, luggage, and even electronics during the production process. Imagine buying a new bike with a Pebblebee tracker already discreetly housed within the frame. No need to remember to attach a separate tracker; it's already there, ready to help you locate your bike if it ever goes missing.  

The cylindrical Pin and slim Plate embedded modules, available in both rechargeable and fixed battery-life versions, offer enterprises item finder integration for diverse use cases from bike handlebars to luggage and personal electronics. Powered by Pebblebee’s Universal Bluetooth technology, these solutions provide active tracking, multi-sensory alarms, and connectivity to millions of Apple Find My or Google’s Find My Device network devices. By embedding either form factor, enterprises can deliver tracking features to customers with integration time measured in weeks not years.

These embedded trackers are engineered for longevity, with longer battery life than traditional trackers. They can be either rechargeable or have a fixed battery life, depending on the item and its intended use. Pebblebee is actively collaborating with other companies to integrate these trackers into a wide range of products, making it easier than ever to keep track of your valuables.

And for those items that don't need constant tracking, Pebblebee is also introducing "Link," a durable and privacy-focused QR code label. These labels are designed to be placed on items like tools, outdoor gear, or household items. If an item with a Link label is lost, anyone who finds it can scan the QR code with their phone to access contact information and return the item to its owner. The Link system combines the simplicity of a physical QR code with the convenience of digital technology, offering a practical solution for those less frequently lost items.

This move by Pebblebee highlights a growing trend of seamlessly integrating technology into our everyday lives. As we become increasingly reliant on our devices, the ability to track and locate our belongings is more crucial than ever. This is a practical and elegant solution to the age-old problem of losing things.

Recommended Stories
I'm particularly intrigued by the potential of embedding trackers directly into products. This seems like a natural evolution of tracking technology, and I'm curious to see how widely it's adopted in the coming years.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Google's discontinued Pixel Buds Pro are a 2025 bargain hunter's dream at this new record low price
Google's discontinued Pixel Buds Pro are a 2025 bargain hunter's dream at this new record low price
Not willing to give T-Mobile an easy pass, attorney sues for avoidable harm to customers
Not willing to give T-Mobile an easy pass, attorney sues for avoidable harm to customers
Best Buy's clearance deal makes the 16/256GB OnePlus 11 a no-brainer at $360 off
Best Buy's clearance deal makes the 16/256GB OnePlus 11 a no-brainer at $360 off
Buying the dip! T-Mobile board member spends $900K on the company's stock
Buying the dip! T-Mobile board member spends $900K on the company's stock

Latest News

All variants of this Android phone of the year candidate will have IP68/69 protection
All variants of this Android phone of the year candidate will have IP68/69 protection
Apple Intelligence continues to deliver fake news to iPhone users but you can turn this feature off
Apple Intelligence continues to deliver fake news to iPhone users but you can turn this feature off
Treat yourself to the hot new Soundcore Space One Pro at their first-ever discount while you can!
Treat yourself to the hot new Soundcore Space One Pro at their first-ever discount while you can!
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Samsung is reportedly about to show Apple what AI is really all about
Samsung is reportedly about to show Apple what AI is really all about
Amount of iPhone storage needed for Apple Intelligence nearly doubles
Amount of iPhone storage needed for Apple Intelligence nearly doubles
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless