Peak Apple stubbornness: iPhone 16 almost has Touch ID but Cupertino refuses to make it happen
The new iPhone 16 series is out now, and without a doubt, the biggest hardware upgrade this year is the new button, which Apple actually refuses to call a “button” but the “Camera Control”.
For the record, I can see why that’s the case, since the “button” is actually far more advanced than any other camera key we’ve seen on something like a Sony phone, for example.
But while the iPhone’s new Camera Control has been on my upgrade wishlist for years, and I’m happy it’s finally here, I’m also disappointed by the fact that it could’ve been so much more…
iPhone 16 has so many buttons now but still no Touch ID - this is how close we were to getting it back
The Camera Control key on iPhone 16 is almost Touch ID.
Yes, that’s 100% right - the Camera Control button on iPhone 16 is basically 90% Touch ID. But Apple refused to give it to us, folks…
How come? Well, the Camera Control appears to use more or less the same tech as Touch ID on the last iPhone with a home button / fingerprint scanner - the iPhone 8.
Here’s a little comparison between the two:
- Like the home button on iPhone 8, the Camera Control uses a haptic motor to create the feeling of a pressing the key
- Just like the home button on iPhone 8, the new Camera Control button on iPhone 16 has a laser-cut sapphire crystal surface to protect it from getting scratched/damaged easily
- Both the iPhone 16’s Camera Control button and the home button on iPhone 8 have a touch-sensitive surface for performing actions by sliding your finger - on the iPhone 16’s Camera Control this is for zooming in/out (amongst other actions), while on old iPhones with the home button, Apple used it for triggering Reachability (the one-handed mode)
Another dead giveaway that Apple could’ve easily implemented Touch ID into the new Camera Control of the iPhone 16 is that the button looks suspiciously similar to the Touch ID-enabled power button of the iPad Air.
Apple could but didn’t want to give iPhone 16 Touch ID, and the only reason is “philosophy”
iPhone 16’s Camera Control looks identical to the Touch ID power button in the iPad Air.
So, why did Apple miss the best opportunity they’ve ever had to bring back one of the most beloved iPhone features?
Well, for one, Apple has made it clear that it strongly believes Face ID is the better solution for safely unlocking your iPhone - a statement I used to disagree with… Until I switched to the iPhone 13 from my iPhone 8.
Today, I’d have to agree that Face ID is the more seamless unlocking method, as it makes it feel like your phone unlocks without you doing anything. However, what’s wrong with having both?
However, the location of the Touch ID sensor is also important when it comes to how convenient and fast it is to use.
The one embedded into the power button (like on the Galaxy Z Fold 6), is super fast and super intuitive, because you naturally grab your phone so your thumb always ends up in that position.
In fact, I much prefer a side-mounted Touch ID sensor to the under-screen fingerprint readers we’ve been getting lately. I think they are more impractical than having Touch ID on the side as they are slower, and slightly less reliable due to sitting under the screen.
Apple’s ultimate goal is to hide Face ID under the screen of future iPhones - but could Touch ID be part of this plan?
Could Touch ID make a comeback if Apple wants an all-screen iPhone with no Dynamic Island?
All in all, I do believe Apple should keep Face ID around, and they absolutely will - rumor has it that Cupertino’s goal is to hide Face ID (and the selfie camera) under the screen of the iPhone, but that’s not happening anytime soon as the tech isn’t there yet.
This means if Apple does encounter difficulties with hiding the Dynamic Island cutout under the screen in order to make the iPhone “100% screen”, we could actually see Touch ID make a comeback and become part of the Camera Control key, which is already much more than a simple camera shutter.
Or even better - we can have both as now there’s literally nothing that’s stopping Apple from making it happen.
Well, nothing apart from the company’s philosophy…
