Peak Apple stubbornness: iPhone 16 almost has Touch ID but Cupertino refuses to make it happen

iPhone 16

Well, nothing apart from the company’s philosophy…

All in all, I do believe Apple should keep Face ID around, and they absolutely will - rumor has it that Cupertino’s goal is to hide Face ID (and the selfie camera) under the screen of the iPhone, but that’s not happening anytime soon as the tech isn’t there yet.This means if Apple does encounter difficulties with hiding the Dynamic Island cutout under the screen in order to make the iPhone “100% screen”, we could actually see Touch ID make a comeback and become part of the Camera Control key, which is already much more than a simple camera shutter.Or even better - we can have both as now there’s literally nothing that’s stopping Apple from making it happen.