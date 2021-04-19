Apple approves Parler's return to the App Store

Conservative social networking app Parler was removed from Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store back in January days after the Capitol was attacked by individual Trump supporters mixed in with members of various groups such as the Proud Boys, The Oath Keepers, QAnon believers, and more. At the time, Apple said, "We have always supported diverse points of view being represented on the App Store, but there is no place on our platform for threats of violence and illegal activity. Parler has not taken adequate measures to address the proliferation of these threats to people’s safety. We have suspended Parler from the App Store until they resolve these issues."

Parler passes Apple's requirements for content and moderation and will soon return to the App Store







According to CNN , those issues apparently have been resolved. Apple sent a letter to Congress today noting that Parler has made improvements to its app allowing it to better find and deal with hate speech on its own platform. The decision by Apple to allow Parler 's return means that the app will soon find its way back to the App Store from where it can be installed on Apple devices such as the iPhone, iPad, and the iPod touch.







The letter that Apple sent to Sen. Mike Lee and Rep. Ken Buck was obtained by CNN and in the missive the tech giant wrote that since its removal from Apple's app storefront, Parler "has proposed updates to its app and the app's content moderation practices." Apple also noted that the decision to remove Parler from the App Store was an independent one and it "did not coordinate or otherwise consult with Google or Amazon with respect to that decision."





While Parler was told on April 14th that Apple has approved its return to the App Store, as we publish this article the app has yet to be listed. In the letter to Congress, Apple did state that it "...anticipates that the updated Parler app will become available immediately upon Parler releasing it."





Not only did Apple and Google remove Parler from their respective app stores, Amazon Web Services (AWS) refused to host the site online. All three platforms said that they had taken action due to the violent speech that appeared on Parler. Without AWS hosting the site, those trying to find Parler online were unable to do so.





Parler is developing an AI based content moderator which it has mentioned in papers filed in court. The social media company says that it was working on this feature around the time that Apple, Google, and Amazon basically knocked it offline. Parler has accused the three tech firms of anti-competitive behavior by colluding to take down the app which Apple denied in its letter to Congress.



