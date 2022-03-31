 Original Angry Birds game is back in the App Store and Google Play Store - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
iOS Android Apps Games

Original Angry Birds game is back in the App Store and Google Play Store

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
1
Original Angry Birds game is back in the App Store and Google Play Store
Can you believe that it has been 10 years since the first Angry Birds game was released by Rovio? As more and more versions of the game popped up, the Angry Birds soon became a marketing juggernaut with the easily recognizable characters found on cartoons, clothing, board games, television sets, and even on movie screens where they starred in two full-length motion pictures.

While Rovio might never reach its ambitious goal to top Disney, there is an Angry Birds theme park in Tampere, Finland that remains open. The original Angry Birds game was launched on December 11th, 2019 for iOS and debuted on Android in September of the next year. The original Angry Birds game was removed from app stores in 2019 but there is big news to tell you today!

The original Angry Birds game, the one that started it all, is now available once again on the App Store and Google Play Store for iOS and Android respectively. Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand said, "We are extremely grateful to have such an amazing community of engaged fans that care deeply about our games."



"Angry Birds has touched so many people and has been a large presence in mobile gaming," the executive noted. "After hearing the outcry from our fans, we just had to find a way to bring Angry Birds back." The game has been rebuilt from the bottom up allowing owners of newer devices to play while still able to have the original 2012 experience.

The executive producer of the game, Sami Ronkainen, said, "While we were rebuilding Angry Birds, we took great care to preserve the feeling of the original Angry Birds game,” says executive producer, Sami Ronkainen. "We know our fans are a discerning bunch and will be able to pick out even small differences. Matching the gameplay, physics and appearance of the game next to the original was crucial."

Rovio is tossing in for free that swine-destroying foul fowl Mighty Eagle which used to cost 99 cents as an in-app purchase back in the day. If you want to take a nostalgic trip back in time to those carefree days, install the appropriate app and shell out 99 cents, which is how much the game costs. And if you missed the Angry Birds craze when it happened the first time, here is your chance to see what the fuss was all about.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

YouTube TV brings picture-in-picture (PiP) feature to devices running iOS 15+
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
YouTube TV brings picture-in-picture (PiP) feature to devices running iOS 15+
Vertical chip stacking could lead to more powerful and energy-efficient phones
by Alan Friedman,  1
Vertical chip stacking could lead to more powerful and energy-efficient phones
These are the five best-selling smartphones in the US, UK, China, and more
by Adrian Diaconescu,  4
These are the five best-selling smartphones in the US, UK, China, and more
Bigger battery tipped for large Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 version
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Bigger battery tipped for large Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 version
Twitter no longer works on iPhone 6 and 6 Plus
by Anam Hamid,  9
Twitter no longer works on iPhone 6 and 6 Plus
Mid-range Moto G52 leaks out in full (almost) with 90Hz screen and no 5G support
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Mid-range Moto G52 leaks out in full (almost) with 90Hz screen and no 5G support
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless