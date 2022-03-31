Original Angry Birds game is back in the App Store and Google Play Store

Can you believe that it has been 10 years since the first Angry Birds game was released by Rovio? As more and more versions of the game popped up, the Angry Birds soon became a marketing juggernaut with the easily recognizable characters found on cartoons, clothing, board games, television sets, and even on movie screens where they starred in two full-length motion pictures.





While Rovio might never reach its ambitious goal to top Disney, there is an Angry Birds theme park in Tampere, Finland that remains open. The original Angry Birds game was launched on December 11th, 2019 for iOS and debuted on Android in September of the next year. The original Angry Birds game was removed from app stores in 2019 but there is big news to tell you today!













The original Angry Birds game, the one that started it all, is now available once again on the App Store and Google Play Store for iOS and Android respectively. Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand said, "We are extremely grateful to have such an amazing community of engaged fans that care deeply about our games."

"Angry Birds has touched so many people and has been a large presence in mobile gaming," the executive noted. "After hearing the outcry from our fans, we just had to find a way to bring Angry Birds back." The game has been rebuilt from the bottom up allowing owners of newer devices to play while still able to have the original 2012 experience.





The executive producer of the game, Sami Ronkainen, said, "While we were rebuilding Angry Birds, we took great care to preserve the feeling of the original Angry Birds game,” says executive producer, Sami Ronkainen. "We know our fans are a discerning bunch and will be able to pick out even small differences. Matching the gameplay, physics and appearance of the game next to the original was crucial."





Rovio is tossing in for free that swine-destroying foul fowl Mighty Eagle which used to cost 99 cents as an in-app purchase back in the day. If you want to take a nostalgic trip back in time to those carefree days, install the appropriate app and shell out 99 cents, which is how much the game costs. And if you missed the Angry Birds craze when it happened the first time, here is your chance to see what the fuss was all about.

