Oppo’s new Pad Air2 tablet is a rebranded OnePlus Pad Go

Oppo only briefly showcased the Pad Air2 tablet during its recent event in China, which focused on the company’s new flagships, the Reno11 and Reno11 Pro . Even though not much information about the tablet was revealed at the said event, the tablet’s official page provides a lot of details, including technical specifications, price and availability.As the title says, Oppo’s new Pad Air2 tablet seems to be a rebranded OnePlus Pad Go , specifically designed for the Chinese market. The tablet will hit the shelves over the weekend, but it’s now available for preorder for as low as $180 and as high as $240.The tablet sports a large 11.4-inch LCD display with 2408 x 1720 pixels resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. This affordable Android slate is powered by a large 8,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.Also, Oppo’s tablet comes with Dolby Atmos sound, coupled with four speakers. The Pad Air2 is a Wi-Fi-only affair, so there’s no cellular connectivity available on this particular tablet.The tablet packs different amounts of memory: 6/128GB, 8/128GB, and 8/256GB. If this is truly just a rebranded OnePlus Pad Go, then we expect Oppo’s new tablet to be equipped with a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset (or something similar).Of course, the Pad Air2 features stylus support, as well as an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera and another 8-megapixel shooter in the front. According to Oppo, the Pad Air2 ships with ColorOS 13, which is based on Android 13