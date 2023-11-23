Oppo’s new Pad Air2 tablet is a rebranded OnePlus Pad Go
Oppo only briefly showcased the Pad Air2 tablet during its recent event in China, which focused on the company’s new flagships, the Reno11 and Reno11 Pro. Even though not much information about the tablet was revealed at the said event, the tablet’s official page provides a lot of details, including technical specifications, price and availability.
The tablet sports a large 11.4-inch LCD display with 2408 x 1720 pixels resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. This affordable Android slate is powered by a large 8,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.
The tablet packs different amounts of memory: 6/128GB, 8/128GB, and 8/256GB. If this is truly just a rebranded OnePlus Pad Go, then we expect Oppo’s new tablet to be equipped with a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset (or something similar).
Of course, the Pad Air2 features stylus support, as well as an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera and another 8-megapixel shooter in the front. According to Oppo, the Pad Air2 ships with ColorOS 13, which is based on Android 13.
As the title says, Oppo’s new Pad Air2 tablet seems to be a rebranded OnePlus Pad Go, specifically designed for the Chinese market. The tablet will hit the shelves over the weekend, but it’s now available for preorder for as low as $180 and as high as $240.
Also, Oppo’s tablet comes with Dolby Atmos sound, coupled with four speakers. The Pad Air2 is a Wi-Fi-only affair, so there’s no cellular connectivity available on this particular tablet.
