Oppo will be the next brand to copy Apple's MagSafe charger

Oppo will be the next brand to copy Apple's MagSafe charger1
Oppo is following in Realme's footsteps with MagVOOC
Demonstrated at the Smart China Expo 2021 (via GSMArena), Oppo’s magnetic wireless charging system is called MagVOOC and consists of two adapters, one of which supports 20W speeds while the other supports 40W charging.
The smaller 20W charger, on the other hand, looks a lot like Apple’s MagSafe charger. Like the bigger charger, it supports Qi charging too, though this time speeds are limited to 10W.
In addition to those products, Oppo showcased a dedicated 20W MagVOOC Power Bank that includes a 4,500mAh battery. Again, it includes Qi charging support with the aim of being compatible with wireless earphones and smartwatches.
It’s unclear when Oppo will release its newly announced MagVOOC products to the public, but if the brand is already willing to demonstrate them in full, a launch shouldn’t be too far off.