Opera for iOS keeps you from getting bogged down by open tabs
Opera's focus on tab management pays off on the latest version of Opera for iOS.
Opera has been around for a long time with its multiple browser apps for iOS and Android. It is now promoting some new features that it has added to the iOS version of the app, seeking to get iPhone users to move away from Safari and make Opera their default browser app. One way to warm the cockles of iPhone users' hearts is to help them make the switch from Safari to Opera as their default browser.
To prevent iPhone users from getting nervous over being overwhelmed by open app tabs on their mobile browsers, Opera developed what it calls "the most advanced tab management system" on iOS. The new tab search feature allows users to type in keywords that are used to find a specific webpage or URL. Opera for iOS users can also swipe between regular tabs, tabs, synced tabs from other devices, and tabs related to a private browsing session.
Opera for iOS now has a swipeable carousel. Image credit-Opera
Opera obviously believes that by solving the tab management overload problem, iPhone users will be so overjoyed that they will make Opera for iOS their default app. Opera product manager Jona Bolin said about the tabs, "Some people say we're too much into tab overload, and indeed we are – because we can control it."
I must confess that when I had my iPhone 11 Pro Max, I was so much of a phone nerd (and still am) that I made Opera my default mobile browser on the platform because it was the only free browser on iOS that I could find that showed the New York Times website exactly as it is on my desktop computer. Other browsers will tweak the design to fit the narrow screen without making the font too small.
Updated Opera for iOS stops you from getting overwhelmed by tabs. | Image credit-Opera
Opera has made more changes, hoping to drag iPhone users away from Safari. You can decide which features will appear on the main screen. That's important because it allows you to have the tools you use the most, always right at your fingertips. For example, Opera's Aria AI assistant (a clever name keeping with the name of the browser) has been moved to the center of the bottom bar, where it can be more quickly found. Depending on your query, Aria will hook you up with either GPT-4o or Gemini 2.0.
Opera for iOS can be customized with Wallpapers from a multitude of categories. The Startpage Carousel features a dynamic newsfeed and live football scores, and you can swipe through the latest updates to find out what's happening in the world and on the gridiron.
To install the Opera for iOS app on your iPhone, tap on this link.
