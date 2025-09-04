Opera for iOS keeps you from getting bogged down by open tabs

Opera has been around for a long time with its multiple browser apps for iOS and Android. It is now promoting some new features that it has added to the iOS version of the app, seeking to get iPhone users to move away from Safari and make Opera their default browser app. One way to warm the cockles of iPhone users' hearts is to help them make the switch from Safari to Opera as their default browser.













Opera obviously believes that by solving the tab management overload problem, iPhone users will be so overjoyed that they will make Opera for iOS their default app. Opera product manager Jona Bolin said about the tabs, "Some people say we're too much into tab overload, and indeed we are – because we can control it."

I must confess that when I had my iPhone 11 Pro Max, I was so much of a phone nerd (and still am) that I made Opera my default mobile browser on the platform because it was the only free browser on iOS that I could find that showed the New York Times website exactly as it is on my desktop computer. Other browsers will tweak the design to fit the narrow screen without making the font too small.









Opera has made more changes, hoping to drag iPhone users away from Safari. You can decide which features will appear on the main screen. That's important because it allows you to have the tools you use the most, always right at your fingertips. For example, Opera's Aria AI assistant (a clever name keeping with the name of the browser) has been moved to the center of the bottom bar, where it can be more quickly found. Depending on your query, Aria will hook you up with either GPT-4o or Gemini 2.0.





Will you use Opera or Safari as your default iOS browser? Opera has too many great features not to be my default. Are you nuts? Safari is still the best on iPhone. My default browser is not either of these. Opera has too many great features not to be my default. 66.67% Are you nuts? Safari is still the best on iPhone. 33.33% My default browser is not either of these. 0%





Opera for iOS can be customized with Wallpapers from a multitude of categories. The Startpage Carousel features a dynamic newsfeed and live football scores, and you can swipe through the latest updates to find out what's happening in the world and on the gridiron.



Recommended Stories

To install the Opera for iOS app on your iPhone, tap on this link

Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.







LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE "Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!