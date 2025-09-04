Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Opera for iOS keeps you from getting bogged down by open tabs

Opera's focus on tab management pays off on the latest version of Opera for iOS.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Apps iPhone
Opera for iOS is displayed.
Opera has been around for a long time with its multiple browser apps for iOS and Android. It is now promoting some new features that it has added to the iOS version of the app, seeking to get iPhone users to move away from Safari and make Opera their default browser app. One way to warm the cockles of iPhone users' hearts is to help them make the switch  from Safari to Opera as their default browser.

To prevent iPhone users from getting nervous over being overwhelmed by open app tabs on their mobile browsers, Opera developed what it calls "the most advanced tab management system" on iOS. The new tab search feature allows users to type in keywords that are used to find a specific webpage or URL. Opera for iOS users can also swipe between regular tabs, tabs, synced tabs from other devices, and tabs related to a private browsing session.

Photo shows swipeable carousel for Opera.
Opera for iOS now has a swipeable carousel. Image credit-Opera

Opera obviously believes that by solving the tab management overload problem, iPhone users will be so overjoyed that they will make Opera for iOS their default app. Opera product manager Jona Bolin said about the tabs, "Some people say we're too much into tab overload, and indeed we are – because we can control it."

I must confess that when I had my iPhone 11 Pro Max, I was so much of a phone nerd (and still am) that I made Opera my default mobile browser on the platform because it was the only free browser on iOS that I could find that showed the New York Times website exactly as it is on my desktop computer. Other browsers will tweak the design to fit the narrow screen without making the font too small.  

Updated Opera for iOS stops you from getting overwhelmed by tabs. | Image credit-Opera - Opera for iOS keeps you from getting bogged down by open tabs
Updated Opera for iOS stops you from getting overwhelmed by tabs. | Image credit-Opera

Opera has made more changes, hoping to drag iPhone users away from Safari. You can decide which features will appear on the main screen. That's important because it allows you to have the tools you use the most, always right at your fingertips. For example, Opera's Aria AI assistant (a clever name keeping with the name of the browser) has been moved to the center of the bottom bar, where it can be more quickly found. Depending on your query, Aria will hook you up with either GPT-4o or Gemini 2.0.

Will you use Opera or Safari as your default iOS browser?

Vote View Result

Opera for iOS can be customized with Wallpapers from a multitude of categories. The Startpage Carousel features a dynamic newsfeed and live football scores, and you can swipe through the latest updates to find out what's happening in the world and on the gridiron. 

Recommended Stories

To install the Opera for iOS app on your iPhone, tap on this link.                           

Opera for iOS keeps you from getting bogged down by open tabs
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Score a Free iPhone 13

Switch to a 3-Month Total 5G Unlimited plan with Total Wireless


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Apple iphone 17 pro max release date in usa

by aitechinof •

They lied.....

by Thisfonesuxs • 4

The State of Mobile Gaming

by TBomb • 8
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon is making amends for outage by offering compensation, but don't take first offer
Verizon is making amends for outage by offering compensation, but don't take first offer
Gboard for Android gets some nice new features
Gboard for Android gets some nice new features
The foldable iPhone is bringing back a feature you love, though it’ll be slightly outdated
The foldable iPhone is bringing back a feature you love, though it’ll be slightly outdated
Leaked iPhone 17 Pro Max component image might be reason enough for performance fanatics to upgrade
Leaked iPhone 17 Pro Max component image might be reason enough for performance fanatics to upgrade
Verizon explains how to restore service on your phone as the network is brought back online
Verizon explains how to restore service on your phone as the network is brought back online
Apple swallowing its ego and redesigning iPhone 17 Pro to look like Pixel 10 is its best decision
Apple swallowing its ego and redesigning iPhone 17 Pro to look like Pixel 10 is its best decision

Latest News

Your smartphones will become even more expensive in just a few months
Your smartphones will become even more expensive in just a few months
Some Verizon subscribers say the SOS Mode is back making AT&T the weekend's big winner
Some Verizon subscribers say the SOS Mode is back making AT&T the weekend's big winner
Apple may expand an US-only feature to iPhone 17 in more countries
Apple may expand an US-only feature to iPhone 17 in more countries
Galaxy Watch 8 with non-Samsung phone: what do you lose?
Galaxy Watch 8 with non-Samsung phone: what do you lose?
This 7.7 mm smartphone with a 7,000 mAh battery could make the Galaxy S25 Ultra look like a joke
This 7.7 mm smartphone with a 7,000 mAh battery could make the Galaxy S25 Ultra look like a joke
Pixel 4 through Pixel 10 models get new feature Google took from Apple
Pixel 4 through Pixel 10 models get new feature Google took from Apple
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless