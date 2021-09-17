Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View
Android Software updates OnePlus

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro update adds new Hasselblad XPan mode, lots of camera optimizations

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
1
OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro update adds new Hasselblad XPan mode, lots of camera optimizations
OnePlus has just announced an important update for its 9 series flagships brings a new camera feature: XPan mode. The update is also meant to significantly improve the camera performance for its Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, including the new XPan Mode and multiple image quality optimizations.

Basically, your OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro phones should take much better pictures after installing the update. The XPan Mode is mainly aimed towards photography connoisseurs and offers two classic focal lengths – 30mm and 45mm.

The XPan Mode has been co-developed by OnePlus and Hasselblad to recreate the classic experience of Hasselblad XPan in a smartphone. When a user opens the new XPan Mode, the image is displayed in black and white by default. Of course, the new mode also offers the option to shoot with color, as users have the option to choose between two focal lengths that we’ve already mentioned.

Keep in mind that photos taken with XPan Mode enabled will look unique since they have an aspect ratio of 65:24, a very different size compared to the more common 3:2 and 4:3 photo ratios.

As far as the image quality optimizations included in OxygenOS 11.2.9.9, OnePlus revealed quite a few:

  • Optimize HDR frame retrieving algorithms and reduce noise in multiple scenes
  • Fix the over-sharpening issues in some scenarios in auto-mode
  • Improve the stability of auto white balance.
  • Optimize auto white balance shift between the main and ultra-wide cameras
  • Reduced the over-brightening of photos taken in Nightscape mode in some scenarios, for more natural night photos.


Additionally, the update includes a few camera experience optimizations:

  • Improve the success rate when shooting moving objects.
  • Improve the fluency of the camera preview and optimize the shutter lag in some scenarios.
  • Update the memory optimization solution and reduce the launch time of the native camera app by up to 50%.

You can also expect OxygenOS 11.2.9.9 to bring the September 2021 security patch, as well as some fixes for known issues and stability improvements.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

OnePlus 9 Pro specs
OnePlus 9 Pro specs
Review
9.3
User reviews
4.0
$1069 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon $1068 Special T-Mobile
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 3216 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 OxygenOS UI
OnePlus 9 specs
OnePlus 9 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
8.0
$730 Special T-Mobile $643 Special eBay $729 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 OxygenOS UI

Latest News

New Star Wars game coming to Apple Arcade next week
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
New Star Wars game coming to Apple Arcade next week
Amazing new eBay deal brings Samsung Galaxy Buds+ price under the $50 mark
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Amazing new eBay deal brings Samsung Galaxy Buds+ price under the $50 mark
-$101
KaiOS-powered TCL FLIP Pro and Alcatel GO FLIP 4 now available in the US
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
KaiOS-powered TCL FLIP Pro and Alcatel GO FLIP 4 now available in the US
T-Mobile has the Motorola Razr 5G on sale at an unbelievable price
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
T-Mobile has the Motorola Razr 5G on sale at an unbelievable price
-$1200
Google might soon bring free TV channels to Google TV
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  3
Google might soon bring free TV channels to Google TV
Delivery times for Apple's iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max start slipping to October
by Joshua Swingle,  1
Delivery times for Apple's iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max start slipping to October
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless