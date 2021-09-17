OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro update adds new Hasselblad XPan mode, lots of camera optimizations

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro update adds new Hasselblad XPan mode, lots of camera optimizations1
Basically, your OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro phones should take much better pictures after installing the update. The XPan Mode is mainly aimed towards photography connoisseurs and offers two classic focal lengths – 30mm and 45mm.
Keep in mind that photos taken with XPan Mode enabled will look unique since they have an aspect ratio of 65:24, a very different size compared to the more common 3:2 and 4:3 photo ratios.
- Optimize HDR frame retrieving algorithms and reduce noise in multiple scenes
- Fix the over-sharpening issues in some scenarios in auto-mode
- Improve the stability of auto white balance.
- Optimize auto white balance shift between the main and ultra-wide cameras
- Reduced the over-brightening of photos taken in Nightscape mode in some scenarios, for more natural night photos.
Additionally, the update includes a few camera experience optimizations:
You can also expect OxygenOS 11.2.9.9 to bring the September 2021 security patch, as well as some fixes for known issues and stability improvements.
- Improve the success rate when shooting moving objects.
- Improve the fluency of the camera preview and optimize the shutter lag in some scenarios.
- Update the memory optimization solution and reduce the launch time of the native camera app by up to 50%.
