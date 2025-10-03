Home Discussions You are here Most people don’t like where Samsung is taking its Galaxy phones General Abdullah Asim • Published: Oct 03, 2025, 12:40 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. captain.the.sensei107 Arena Apprentice • 5d ago ... Smartphones have been stagnant as far as innovation and design for almost the last 10 years except for when you bring in the foldables so the old saying if you don't evolve you dissolve is very prominent in the situation they have to do something to stay relevant instead of giving us the exact same phone with just a better chip year after year let them do their redesigns if it's not good they'll go back to something else but I'm glad that they're trying things differently Like 3 Reactions All Quote Raid13 Arena Apprentice • 5d ago ... Samsung needs to go back to being Samsung with its designs it has great software but I'm so sick of them just copying and pasting whatever Apple does and why would you make the camera bump so much uglier on the s26 ultra I feel like they're mailing it in on the s series for 2026 because they're getting ready to compete in 2027 with the Big Apple redesign they're going to focus on competing with the foldable iPhone so the z fold 8 will be interesting but the s series will be a pass this year it would be extremely dumb to buy one of those in 2026 wait till 2027 Like 1 Reactions All Quote Neil71 Arena Apprentice • 5d ago ... Personally I see the S21 Ultra as the pinnacle of the design and would like something similar. Like 3 Reactions All Quote Balthazarthegreat77 Arena Apprentice • 5d agoedited ... S24 ultra looks better but the S25 ultra definitely feels better in the hand, S24U was way to wide to hild comfortably. That being said Phones are nearly perfect all screen rectangles these days and giving them true identity is hard when the core features are all the same.The further back you go the more each brands devices represted said company. Today its the opposite, and in 5-10 more years they will all be the same slabs running a different OS at the end of the day. The only defining feature for phones right now is camera lens arraignment and Samsung definitely has the cleanest approach with no extra hump. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Mrsasquatch Arena Apprentice • 5d ago ... I don't care what my phone looks like and I still think it's stupid that they took away headphone jacks, actual home buttons with finger print readers, and bezels. I wish windows never had that lawsuit so I didn't have to pick between Apple and a company trying to copy apple that does a bad job at it. I've never geeked out at how beautiful a phone is, because it's a box. I get those from Amazon all the time. If I want to see something beautiful I'll look at a tree. Like 6 Reactions All Quote rockthepojo2004 Arena Apprentice • 5d ago ... Samsung needs to bring back the s-pen functions. Bring back the sd slot , but using the new sd cards that's in the switch 2. I wouldn't care if the phone got thicker or heavier. Like 7 Reactions All Quote Copsblow Arena Apprentice • 5d ago ... What a bunch of crybabies. Some people just cannot accept change. That's why we have people voting for repressives. Apple has been ripping off Samsung features for well over a decade. Samsung rounds the edges a little and the snowflakes melt down. Like Reactions All Quote yiannis550 Arena Apprentice • 5d ago ... The best looking was S23 ultra. After that they messed it up, design wise. Like 3 Reactions All Quote simonrockman Arena Apprentice • 5d ago ... If phones need to be thicker at the top than the bottom then make them wedge shaped. A carbuncle at the top looks like an afterthought. This would work particularly well with fold phones which as two wedges would lie nicely for typing when open. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Luvsyalots Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ... I'm just gonna wait and see.....don't like all the "rumors" I've come to realize that I can't tell until it's set in stone Like Reactions All Quote 1 1 2 3 4 4 Join the discussion Latest Discussions The foldable iPhone's design mystery deepens – analysts can't agree on the material by Iskra Petrova • 16m ago 1 Google is making your old Pixel Watch feel new again by Johanna Romero • 10h ago 1 Subscribers nationwide should see an improvement in AT&T's 5G service by Alan Friedman • 13h ago 3 Numbers show T-Mobile and AT&T might be better choices for some customers than Verizon by Anam Hamid • 16h ago 3 View all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: