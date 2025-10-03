iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Most people don’t like where Samsung is taking its Galaxy phones

captain.the.sensei107
captain.the.sensei107
Arena Apprentice
• 5d ago

Smartphones have been stagnant as far as innovation and design for almost the last 10 years except for when you bring in the foldables so the old saying if you don't evolve you dissolve is very prominent in the situation they have to do something to stay relevant instead of giving us the exact same phone with just a better chip year after year let them do their redesigns if it's not good they'll go back to something else but I'm glad that they're trying things differently

Like
3
Reactions
All
Quote
Raid13
Raid13
Arena Apprentice
• 5d ago

Samsung needs to go back to being Samsung with its designs it has great software but I'm so sick of them just copying and pasting whatever Apple does and why would you make the camera bump so much uglier on the s26 ultra I feel like they're mailing it in on the s series for 2026 because they're getting ready to compete in 2027 with the Big Apple redesign they're going to focus on competing with the foldable iPhone so the z fold 8 will be interesting but the s series will be a pass this year it would be extremely dumb to buy one of those in 2026 wait till 2027

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
Neil71
Neil71
Arena Apprentice
• 5d ago

Personally I see the S21 Ultra as the pinnacle of the design and would like something similar.

Like
3
Reactions
All
Quote
Balthazarthegreat77
Balthazarthegreat77
Arena Apprentice
• 5d agoedited

S24 ultra looks better but the S25 ultra definitely feels better in the hand, S24U was way to wide to hild comfortably. That being said Phones are nearly perfect all screen rectangles these days and giving them true identity is hard when the core features are all the same.

The further back you go the more each brands devices represted said company. Today its the opposite, and in 5-10 more years they will all be the same slabs running a different OS at the end of the day. The only defining feature for phones right now is camera lens arraignment and Samsung definitely has the cleanest approach with no extra hump.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
Mrsasquatch
Mrsasquatch
Arena Apprentice
• 5d ago

I don't care what my phone looks like and I still think it's stupid that they took away headphone jacks, actual home buttons with finger print readers, and bezels. I wish windows never had that lawsuit so I didn't have to pick between Apple and a company trying to copy apple that does a bad job at it. I've never geeked out at how beautiful a phone is, because it's a box. I get those from Amazon all the time. If I want to see something beautiful I'll look at a tree.

Like
6
Reactions
All
Quote
rockthepojo2004
rockthepojo2004
Arena Apprentice
• 5d ago

Samsung needs to bring back the s-pen functions. Bring back the sd slot , but using the new sd cards that's in the switch 2. I wouldn't care if the phone got thicker or heavier.

Like
7
Reactions
All
Quote
Copsblow
Copsblow
Arena Apprentice
• 5d ago

What a bunch of crybabies. Some people just cannot accept change. That's why we have people voting for repressives. Apple has been ripping off Samsung features for well over a decade. Samsung rounds the edges a little and the snowflakes melt down.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
yiannis550
yiannis550
Arena Apprentice
• 5d ago

The best looking was S23 ultra. After that they messed it up, design wise.



Like
3
Reactions
All
Quote
simonrockman
simonrockman
Arena Apprentice
• 5d ago

If phones need to be thicker at the top than the bottom then make them wedge shaped. A carbuncle at the top looks like an afterthought. This would work particularly well with fold phones which as two wedges would lie nicely for typing when open.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
Luvsyalots
Luvsyalots
Arena Apprentice
• 4d ago

I'm just gonna wait and see.....don't like all the "rumors" I've come to realize that I can't tell until it's set in stone

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
