iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

M5 iPad Pro unboxing leak reveals solid performance jumps

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
guardrail22
guardrail22
Arena Apprentice
• 5d ago

It’s amazing to me how Apple and other tech giants refuse to listen to their users when evolving their products.


the number one problem with the iPad Pro platform is it only has one port. While is multi-capable, using it effectively requires a hub. Now you have a sleek powerful device with a clumsy cabled device d****d off it. 6 iterations of the pro. Magic Keyboard should have ports in it as well. Just put on on opposite end. A backspace key on the keyboard would be nice because on a small screen positioning the cursor with your finger (no arrow keys either!!!) is clumsy at best on a small screen. I’ll watch the M4 prices and go for that.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

The foldable iPhone's design mystery deepens – analysts can't agree on the material

by Iskra Petrova • 1

Google is making your old Pixel Watch feel new again

by Johanna Romero • 1

Subscribers nationwide should see an improvement in AT&T's 5G service

by Alan Friedman • 3

Numbers show T-Mobile and AT&T might be better choices for some customers than Verizon

by Anam Hamid • 3
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless