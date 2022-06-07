OnePlus teams up with UFC to support the US launch of the OnePlus Nord N20 5G

We’re thrilled to support OnePlus’ commitment to bring affordable 5G to North America. Our research shows UFC’s fan base over indexes on comprising early adopters of new technology, so this device and our audience makes for a great product-market fit

OnePlus has just announced a marketing partnership with UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) in support of the OnePlus Nord N20 5G launch in the United States. A step meant to deepen the company’s presence in North America, the new marketing partnership will promote making 5G services more affordable and accessible in this part of the world.Since it’s been debuted in the US back in April, OnePlus’ entry-level Nord N20 5G has been one of the cheapest 5G -enabled smartphones in the country thanks to its less-than-$300 price. Unfortunately, the phone is exclusively available in the US via T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile, which clearly limits its audience.However, the marketing partnership is expected to raise OnePlus’ exposure and make the brand known in the country, which in turn will allow the Chinese handset maker to sign partnerships with even more US carriers (hopefully).As the new Official Marketing Partner of UFC, OnePlus’ brand will appear in key UFC assets, including broadcast features on select Pay-per-Views and custom and original content that will be distributed across official UFC social media and channels, as well as digital platforms.,” said Paul Asencio, UFC Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships.At first glance, the partnership will be more beneficial for OnePlus from a marketing point of view, but UFC will probably get a lot of money too. The bottom line is that with an estimated 43 million fans across 120 million TV households, North America is UFC’s largest market, so OnePlus might be on to something here. The results, however, will be seen much later though, either good or bad.