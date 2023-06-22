OnePlus Pad update adds important feature, but not in Europe
OnePlus announced last week plans to release an important update for its first-ever tablet, the OnePlus Pad. However, the update is only now making its way to customers who bought the tablet, and from what the Chinese company states, it looks like not everyone will benefit from the new features.
According to a post published on the OnePlus Community forum, the update that’s now rolling out globally is supposed to bring the “Cellular Data Sharing” feature to the OnePlus Pad. With this on their tablets, users will be able to directly share 5G mobile data with their phone under the same account without the need to use the hotspot feature.
Other regions are unaffected and will get the feature once the update drops. Although the wording of the statement might give European customers hope that Cellular Data Sharing will eventually be added to their tablets too, that’s not really the case.
Perhaps they really need to observe how the feature is being used by OnePlus Pad users and if they are content with its performance. Either way, if you’re getting this update, you’ll be able to skip the hotspot and share 5G mobile data with your phone.
According to a post published on the OnePlus Community forum, the update that’s now rolling out globally is supposed to bring the “Cellular Data Sharing” feature to the OnePlus Pad. With this on their tablets, users will be able to directly share 5G mobile data with their phone under the same account without the need to use the hotspot feature.
The bad news is that this feature won’t be released in Europe. OnePlus has decided to delay the launch of the Cellular Data Sharing feature in the European countries because “the functional experience and related performance indicators are unable to meet the user experience requirements.”
Other regions are unaffected and will get the feature once the update drops. Although the wording of the statement might give European customers hope that Cellular Data Sharing will eventually be added to their tablets too, that’s not really the case.
Apparently, OnePlus will be monitoring the performance of the feature and “evaluate launching it in [the] future,” which means that there are no plans to make it available in Europe for the time being. It’s weird that the Chinese company has decided to roll out the update knowing that a large portion of its customers won’t benefit from its contents.
Perhaps they really need to observe how the feature is being used by OnePlus Pad users and if they are content with its performance. Either way, if you’re getting this update, you’ll be able to skip the hotspot and share 5G mobile data with your phone.
Things that are NOT allowed: