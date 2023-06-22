Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

OnePlus Pad update adds important feature, but not in Europe

Tablets Software updates OnePlus
@cosminvasile
OnePlus Pad update adds important feature, but not in Europe
OnePlus announced last week plans to release an important update for its first-ever tablet, the OnePlus Pad. However, the update is only now making its way to customers who bought the tablet, and from what the Chinese company states, it looks like not everyone will benefit from the new features.

According to a post published on the OnePlus Community forum, the update that’s now rolling out globally is supposed to bring the “Cellular Data Sharing” feature to the OnePlus Pad. With this on their tablets, users will be able to directly share 5G mobile data with their phone under the same account without the need to use the hotspot feature.

The bad news is that this feature won’t be released in Europe. OnePlus has decided to delay the launch of the Cellular Data Sharing feature in the European countries because “the functional experience and related performance indicators are unable to meet the user experience requirements.

Other regions are unaffected and will get the feature once the update drops. Although the wording of the statement might give European customers hope that Cellular Data Sharing will eventually be added to their tablets too, that’s not really the case.

Apparently, OnePlus will be monitoring the performance of the feature and “evaluate launching it in [the] future,” which means that there are no plans to make it available in Europe for the time being. It’s weird that the Chinese company has decided to roll out the update knowing that a large portion of its customers won’t benefit from its contents.

Perhaps they really need to observe how the feature is being used by OnePlus Pad users and if they are content with its performance. Either way, if you’re getting this update, you’ll be able to skip the hotspot and share 5G mobile data with your phone.

Popular stories

Apple knows phones are screwing up your eyes so it introduced a feature to help
Apple knows phones are screwing up your eyes so it introduced a feature to help
Nothing Phone 2: Sneaky genius Carl Pei “copies” iPhone 15 Pro before Apple flagship is released
Nothing Phone 2: Sneaky genius Carl Pei “copies” iPhone 15 Pro before Apple flagship is released
Take advantage of Amazon's 50% discount on the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro high-end earbuds before it's too late
Take advantage of Amazon's 50% discount on the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro high-end earbuds before it's too late
Android spyware found hiding out in Play Store; delete these two apps now!
Android spyware found hiding out in Play Store; delete these two apps now!
Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T subscribers are staying away from buying one iPhone 14 series model
Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T subscribers are staying away from buying one iPhone 14 series model
Deal nets new and existing T-Mobile subscribers a free iPhone 13 in time for Father's Day
Deal nets new and existing T-Mobile subscribers a free iPhone 13 in time for Father's Day
Loading Comments...

Latest News

OnePlus Pad update adds important feature, but not in Europe
OnePlus Pad update adds important feature, but not in Europe
Google tests badge for Messages that quickly points out RCS chats
Google tests badge for Messages that quickly points out RCS chats
Apple releases iOS 16.5.1; update patches two security flaws and fixes a popular iPhone accessory
Apple releases iOS 16.5.1; update patches two security flaws and fixes a popular iPhone accessory
The iPhone 14 Pro takes less of your paycheck to buy in the U.S. than most other countries
The iPhone 14 Pro takes less of your paycheck to buy in the U.S. than most other countries
The iPhone faints twice in new mindless but fun Pixel ad campaign
The iPhone faints twice in new mindless but fun Pixel ad campaign
The new Google Weather UI keeps "Froggy" but looks more professional
The new Google Weather UI keeps "Froggy" but looks more professional
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless