New evidence confirms OnePlus Pad 3 is coming to the US

OnePlus Pad 3 was recently spotted at the FCC confirming its upcoming release in the US.

OnePlus is one of the companies that are very exposed to the tariffs war between China and the United States. After having to raise the price of its OnePlus Watch 3 immediately after launch, the Chinese company managed to find a way to bring the smartwatch back to the original price and promised not to increase it going further.

We’re not sure what will happen with OnePlus’ future products, especially those manufactured in China. For example, the Pad 3, one of the company’s upcoming flagship tablets, has been recently spotted at the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) (via Droid-life), which indicates that OnePlus is already preparing to launch the tablet in the US.

The FCC label present in the listing confirms not only the name of the tablet, OnePlus Pad 3, but also the fact that it’s “Made in China.” This will most likely pose a major issue if President Trump continues to maintain the 145% tariff on products made in China.

Despite rumors of negotiation between the two countries, it appears that China isn’t willing to back down at all, forcing the United States to either remove the tariffs completely or suffer the consequences.

OnePlus Pad 3 is made in China | Image credit: FCC

That said, the OnePlus Pad 3 is definitely meant to be introduced in the United States sooner or later. It remains to be seen if the tablet will be priced with tariffs in mind, or it will be business as usual.

Specs-wise, the FCC certifications doesn’t reveal too many details about the OnePlus Pad 3. The only details that the listing confirms is that the tablet will feature Wi-Fi 6E support and Bluetooth, but that’s about it.

However, considering that the tablet was already introduced in China late last year, we don’t everything there is to know about the OnePlus Pad 3. The only thing that remains to be determined is whether or not the global variant coming to the US will have similar specs.

  • Display: 11.6-inch LCD, 2000 x 2800 pixels, 144 Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350
  • Memory: 8 GB / 12 GB
  • Storage: 128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB
  • Camera: 8 MP
  • Front camera: 8 MP
  • Battery: 9520 mAh, 67W wired

This is the second OnePlus tablet that’s been recently spotted at the FCC. An unannounced OnePlus Pad 3R has also been certified by the FCC and is expected to be launched in the US at some point.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Read the latest from Cosmin Vasile
