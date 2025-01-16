OnePlus Pad 2 OxygenOS 15 update adds a new AI feature, many system improvements
The Pad 2 was among the first OnePlus devices to be updated to OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15. If you’ve already upgraded your tablet to the latest version of Android, you’ll be happy to know that OnePlus is now rolling out a new update that adds a new AI feature and many system tweaks improvements.
The most important change included in the update is AI Reply, a new feature powered by AI that recommends replies based on the chat context with support for multiple language styles. Thanks to AI Reply, all responses should now seem more natural.
Besides that, the update makes it possible to migrate live photos from iOS devices using Clone Tablet, something that wasn’t possible before. The rest of the changelog includes a plethora of system tweaks and improvements, as well as the December 2024 security patch.
Even though it’s only available in India, the update is still rolled out in stages, so not everyone will get it at the same time. Starting today, the OTA should reach a small percentage of users, but a broader rollout will begin in just a few days, so keep checking for the update if it doesn’t show on your OnePlus Pad 2 right away.
The new OxygenOS 15.0.0.401 update is only available in India for those who have upgraded to OxygenOS 15, but OnePlus says it should arrive in other regions too very soon.
OnePlus Pad 2 | Image credit: PhoneArena
- Now you can see the status of the torch on Live Alerts.
- Now you can see the charging information on Live Alerts.
- Now you can see Spotify information on Live Alerts.
- Now you can drag a floating window to change it to full screen.
- Fixes a display issue with existing icons on the status bar when a Live Alerts capsule is displayed.
- Improves system stability for some scenarios.
- Improves system performance.
- Extends battery life in some scenarios.
- Integrates the December 2024 Android security patch to enhance system security.
- Fixes an issue where the Home screen might flicker when you switch between landscape and portrait modes.
