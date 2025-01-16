Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

OnePlus Pad 2 OxygenOS 15 update adds a new AI feature, many system improvements

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Tablets Software updates OnePlus
OnePlus Pad 2
The Pad 2 was among the first OnePlus devices to be updated to OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15. If you’ve already upgraded your tablet to the latest version of Android, you’ll be happy to know that OnePlus is now rolling out a new update that adds a new AI feature and many system tweaks improvements.

The new OxygenOS 15.0.0.401 update is only available in India for those who have upgraded to OxygenOS 15, but OnePlus says it should arrive in other regions too very soon.

The most important change included in the update is AI Reply, a new feature powered by AI that recommends replies based on the chat context with support for multiple language styles. Thanks to AI Reply, all responses should now seem more natural.

OnePlus Pad 2 | Image credit: PhoneArena

Besides that, the update makes it possible to migrate live photos from iOS devices using Clone Tablet, something that wasn’t possible before. The rest of the changelog includes a plethora of system tweaks and improvements, as well as the December 2024 security patch.

  • Now you can see the status of the torch on Live Alerts.
  • Now you can see the charging information on Live Alerts.
  • Now you can see Spotify information on Live Alerts.
  • Now you can drag a floating window to change it to full screen.
  • Fixes a display issue with existing icons on the status bar when a Live Alerts capsule is displayed.
  • Improves system stability for some scenarios.
  • Improves system performance.
  • Extends battery life in some scenarios.
  • Integrates the December 2024 Android security patch to enhance system security.
  • Fixes an issue where the Home screen might flicker when you switch between landscape and portrait modes.

Even though it’s only available in India, the update is still rolled out in stages, so not everyone will get it at the same time. Starting today, the OTA should reach a small percentage of users, but a broader rollout will begin in just a few days, so keep checking for the update if it doesn’t show on your OnePlus Pad 2 right away.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon

Latest News

Sony Xperia V 5 is now getting updated to Android 15
Sony Xperia V 5 is now getting updated to Android 15
Deal hunter's pick: the Motorola Razr+ (2024) is a bargain for foldable fans at this price
Deal hunter's pick: the Motorola Razr+ (2024) is a bargain for foldable fans at this price
Fresh Galaxy S25 AI leak shows Apple should take notes
Fresh Galaxy S25 AI leak shows Apple should take notes
Samsung teases Galaxy S25 Ultra with creative AI upgrades
Samsung teases Galaxy S25 Ultra with creative AI upgrades
Google integrates Gemini into Workspace Business and Enterprise plans, but increases prices
Google integrates Gemini into Workspace Business and Enterprise plans, but increases prices
At 50% off, the budget JBL Endurance Peak 3 are a must-have for workouts
At 50% off, the budget JBL Endurance Peak 3 are a must-have for workouts
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless