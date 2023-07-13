Grab the OnePlus Nord N30 5G for just $20 from Metro by T-Mobile
The OnePlus Nord N30 is one of the cheapest 5G smartphones available in the US. One phone that’s slightly cheaper than the OnePlus Nord N30 is Samsung’s Galaxy A13, but the difference is about $20, and specs favor the former since it’s the newer device.
At $280, the Nord N30 5G is a very good deal if you’re looking for a cheap 5G smartphone powered by Android OS. If you can’t afford one though, Metro by T-Mobile has it available for just $20 and you won’t have to remain locked into a long-term contract.
After 5 months you can unlock the phone and use it with any carrier, or you can continue to pay the $40 monthly fee and might as well use the OnePlus Nord N30 5G to see if it suits your needs.
Also, the phone sports a large 6.72-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and a triple camera setup that consists of 108MP + 2MP + 2MP modules. The OnePlus Nord N30 5G runs on a relatively large 5,000 mAh battery with 50W wired charging support. It comes with Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1, but it’s likely to receive Android 14 as soon as Google releases it.
Technically, you’ll have to pay $60 because you’re required to pay $40 for the first month of Metro’s plan, but you can stop paying the monthly fee after that if you don’t want to continue to use the phone. That means that you literally won’t be able to use the phone for 5 months because it’s locked to work exclusively on T-Mobile’s network.
As a reminder, the OnePlus Nord N30 is a pure mid-ranger powered by a rather old, yet still decent Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor. This particular version comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal memory, but you can further increase storage via microSD.
