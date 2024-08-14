OnePlus Nord 4 series gets a surprise AI upgrade
AI is popping up everywhere in our phones these days, with companies constantly dropping new features and tools. Now, it is OnePlus’ turn, as the Chinese manufacturer has introduced a new AI toolkit, which surprisingly is not for those rocking the latest flagship phones.
The OnePlus Nord 4 series is set to receive a brand-new AI Toolkit
The new AI features are rolling out to the OnePlus Nord 4 and OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G. However, the Nord CE4 Lite 5G will only get these updates in India. On the other hand, the Nord 4 is set to receive the AI toolkit across a bunch of regions, including:
- Europe
- India
- Asia-Pacific
- the Middle East
- Africa
- South Asia
- Russia
- Latin America
Just a heads-up – the Nord 4 series isn’t available in the US.
Alright, let’s dive into the three new features from OnePlus. First up is AI Speak. This nifty tool reads aloud information from your browser and news apps. You get to choose between male and female voices, and you can easily replay, skip sentences, or adjust the playback speed to suit your needs.
The new AI Speak feature. | Image credit – OnePlus
Next up, AI Summary lets you quickly generate summaries of articles. You can copy, share, or save these summaries directly to your Notes app and even stash them in the File Dock for easy access.
The AI Summary feature lets you quickly generate summaries of articles like this one. | Image credit – OnePlus
The third feature is AI Writer, your new go-to writing assistant. It’s perfect for drafting everything from reviews and emails to social media posts.
Write social media posts fast with the AI Writer feature. | Image credit – OnePlus
The new AI Toolkit is now seamlessly integrated into the sidebar. To access any of these features, simply swipe out the sidebar. Just a heads up: before you dive into the AI functions, you’ll need to enable the screen recognition option. You can find it under Settings > Accessibility & Convenience.
The new AI features OnePlus is rolling out aren’t exactly groundbreaking, as we’ve seen them on Pixel and Galaxy phones before. What is surprising here is that these features are first coming to the company’s budget series rather than just flagship models. Yet, this could be a test run before a broader rollout.
