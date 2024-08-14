OnePlus Nord 4 series gets a surprise AI upgrade

Just a heads-up – the Nord 4 series isn’t available in the US.Alright, let’s dive into the three new features from OnePlus. First up is AI Speak. This nifty tool reads aloud information from your browser and news apps. You get to choose between male and female voices, and you can easily replay, skip sentences, or adjust the playback speed to suit your needs.

The third feature is AI Writer, your new go-to writing assistant. It’s perfect for drafting everything from reviews and emails to social media posts.The new AI Toolkit is now seamlessly integrated into the sidebar. To access any of these features, simply swipe out the sidebar. Just a heads up: before you dive into the AI functions, you’ll need to enable the screen recognition option. You can find it under Settings > Accessibility & Convenience.The new AI features OnePlus is rolling out aren’t exactly groundbreaking, as we’ve seen them on Pixel and Galaxy phones before. What is surprising here is that these features are first coming to the company’s budget series rather than just flagship models. Yet, this could be a test run before a broader rollout.