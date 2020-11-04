iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

OnePlus starts Black Friday early: get deals on OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8

Preslav Kateliev
by Preslav Kateliev
Nov 04, 2020, 2:14 AM
OnePlus starts Black Friday early: get deals on OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8
This story is sponsored by OnePlus. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!


It’s November, which means everyone is waiting for the sweet, sweet deals that are about to start raining down on Black Friday. But what if we had more time? What if we don’t get a single day of deals, but a full… Black November?

“Here’s what”, says OnePlus, as it’s running a promo offer for its hottest phones for the whole month. Starting on the 4th of November and up until the 30th, you can get:

OnePlus 8T




The latest super-fast charging phone from OnePlus. It’s packed to the brim with flagship-level hardware, from processor to cameras to the 120 Hz display. Yet, it comes with a price-tag that aggressively undercuts the competition, at $750.

With the November deal, you can get the OnePlus 8T in monthly installments with 0% APR. That means $32 per month for the next 24 months. Unlocked! Not enough? Well, OnePlus will throw in a set of wireless OnePlus Buds. And, as per our review, these sound good enough to sweeten the pot.

OnePlus 8 Pro




It may be a bit older than the 8T, but it’s certainly not outshined by it. The OnePlus 8 Pro still has a curved display, a QHD (1440 x 3168) resolution, the same top-tier hardware and 120 Hz refresh, and a telephoto camera for optically-zoomed portraits.

The November offer? Get it for a full $100 off — that’s $799 — and get a free set of OnePlus Buds to boot!

OnePlus 8




It’s kind of crazy to call this one the “value offer”. The OnePlus 8 still has a 90 Hz OLED screen, still has curved edges, it still has a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 865 and it still has that OnePlus “quality feel” all over it — from outer shell to snappy software. It's the cameras that got a slight downgrade here, but it still shoots just fine for a smartphone in this price category. What category is that?

Well, with the November offer you can grab the OnePlus 8 for just $599. That’s midrange money for a phone that’s essentially a flagship. You get a free OnePlus protective case to keep it safe, too!

Visit OnePlus.com for more November deals!

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Huge Samsung Galaxy S21 5G leak reveals announcement & release date, colors
Popular stories
Apple teases 'One More Thing' as it announces November 10 event
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro battery life test complete: bad news for gamers!
Popular stories
Pandemic hurts iPhone sales, helps iPad sales; kudos to Apple for hitting a five-year target

Popular stories

Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro battery life test complete: bad news for gamers!
Popular stories
Moto G 5G is headed to Verizon with Snapdragon 750G, triple camera, more
Popular stories
Another budget Motorola smartphone is on the way
Popular stories
Snapdragon 875 crushes Samsung's first 5nm chip in benchmark leak
Popular stories
Best Black Friday TV deals available now and coming up
Popular stories
Apple admits that the AirPods Pro is having serious issues with audio

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless