OnePlus starts Black Friday early: get deals on OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8
It’s November, which means everyone is waiting for the sweet, sweet deals that are about to start raining down on Black Friday. But what if we had more time? What if we don’t get a single day of deals, but a full… Black November?
OnePlus 8T
The latest super-fast charging phone from OnePlus. It’s packed to the brim with flagship-level hardware, from processor to cameras to the 120 Hz display. Yet, it comes with a price-tag that aggressively undercuts the competition, at $750.
With the November deal, you can get the OnePlus 8T in monthly installments with 0% APR. That means $32 per month for the next 24 months. Unlocked! Not enough? Well, OnePlus will throw in a set of wireless OnePlus Buds. And, as per our review, these sound good enough to sweeten the pot.
OnePlus 8 Pro
It may be a bit older than the 8T, but it’s certainly not outshined by it. The OnePlus 8 Pro still has a curved display, a QHD (1440 x 3168) resolution, the same top-tier hardware and 120 Hz refresh, and a telephoto camera for optically-zoomed portraits.
The November offer? Get it for a full $100 off — that’s $799 — and get a free set of OnePlus Buds to boot!
OnePlus 8
It’s kind of crazy to call this one the “value offer”. The OnePlus 8 still has a 90 Hz OLED screen, still has curved edges, it still has a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 865 and it still has that OnePlus “quality feel” all over it — from outer shell to snappy software. It's the cameras that got a slight downgrade here, but it still shoots just fine for a smartphone in this price category. What category is that?
Well, with the November offer you can grab the OnePlus 8 for just $599. That’s midrange money for a phone that’s essentially a flagship. You get a free OnePlus protective case to keep it safe, too!