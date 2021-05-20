$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Android OnePlus 5G

Another report says 5G OnePlus phone coming with MediaTek chipset

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
May 20, 2021, 5:22 AM
Every OnePlus smartphone since the original OnePlus One has used a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. But with an upcoming Nord smartphone, the brand is expected to adopt a MediaTek processor, and now another leak has corroborated that.

The Nord 2 might use MediaTek's Dimensity 1200


Leaker Digital Chat Station has claimed on Weibo (via MySmartPrice) that OnePlus is preparing to launch a device that uses the Dimensity 1200. MediaTek announced that chipset in January with budget 5G flagships in mind — think of it as a Snapdragon 870 competitor. 

No other information was shared today, but the smartphone in question is believed to be the OnePlus Nord 2. The original Nord shipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G inside and was considered one of the best Android phones on the market at launch, so the Dimensity 1200 should offer a nice performance bump.

At the same time, it’s worth pointing out that MediaTek chips are usually quite a bit cheaper than Qualcomm equivalents, meaning the performance boost shouldn’t translate into a much higher price point.

Not much else is known about the OnePlus Nord 2 right now, though an official announcement is reportedly scheduled for this quarter. So, unless there are any chip supply-related delays, the Nord 2 should be made official in June.

For reference, the original OnePlus Nord offers a 6.4-inch punch-hole display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate, a triple-camera setup on the back, and a 6/648GB storage configuration as standard.

