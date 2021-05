Another report says 5G OnePlus phone coming with MediaTek chipset

The Nord 2 might use MediaTek's Dimensity 1200

Every OnePlus smartphone since the original OnePlus One has used a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. But with an upcoming Nord smartphone, the brand is expected to adopt a MediaTek processor, and now another leak has corroborated that.Leaker Digital Chat Station has claimed on Weibo (via) that OnePlus is preparing to launch a device that uses the Dimensity 1200. MediaTek announced that chipset in January with budget 5G flagships in mind — think of it as a Snapdragon 870 competitor.No other information was shared today, but the smartphone in question is believed to be the OnePlus Nord 2 . The original Nord shipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G inside and was considered one of the best Android phones on the market at launch, so the Dimensity 1200 should offer a nice performance bump.At the same time, it’s worth pointing out that MediaTek chips are usually quite a bit cheaper than Qualcomm equivalents, meaning the performance boost shouldn’t translate into a much higher price point.Not much else is known about the OnePlus Nord 2 right now, though an official announcement is reportedly scheduled for this quarter. So, unless there are any chip supply-related delays, the Nord 2 should be made official in June.For reference, the original OnePlus Nord offers a 6.4-inch punch-hole display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate, a triple-camera setup on the back, and a 6/648GB storage configuration as standard.