Another report says 5G OnePlus phone coming with MediaTek chipset
The Nord 2 might use MediaTek's Dimensity 1200
Leaker Digital Chat Station has claimed on Weibo (via MySmartPrice) that OnePlus is preparing to launch a device that uses the Dimensity 1200. MediaTek announced that chipset in January with budget 5G flagships in mind — think of it as a Snapdragon 870 competitor.
At the same time, it’s worth pointing out that MediaTek chips are usually quite a bit cheaper than Qualcomm equivalents, meaning the performance boost shouldn’t translate into a much higher price point.
For reference, the original OnePlus Nord offers a 6.4-inch punch-hole display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate, a triple-camera setup on the back, and a 6/648GB storage configuration as standard.