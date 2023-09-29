Amazon shaves 40% off the OnePlus Buds Z2 price tag, reducing them to an impulse buy
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Are you a OnePlus user? Would you like to complete your ecosystem with brand-new earbuds at dirt-cheap prices? In that case, don’t think twice and follow the link below to treat yourself to the OnePlus Buds Z2, which are decidedly impressive for their price. Those are now available at their lowest price on Amazon, offered at almost half off!
These earbuds give you quite a bit of value for money, especially now that they’re so deeply discounted on Amazon. Unlike some budget earbuds, these offer Active Noise Cancellation. They rely on a total of six microphones to detect and analyze ambient sounds and reduce unwanted noises. Moreover, you can easily engage in conversations without having to take them off, as they have Transparency Mode.
You can also use the earbuds for phone calls without worrying whether the other party will hear you clearly. They use an AI-powered system to enable crystal-clear calls. Fret not if you occasionally break into sweat while these earbuds are in your ears.
These earbuds might not be your first choice at their regular price of $99.99. After all, plenty of competitors do the job just as well. But when you consider the smashing 40% discount, they undoubtedly make for a great purchase. Let us do the math for you – the 40% discount equates to $40 and lands them at just under $60 – a fantastic bargain you shouldn’t miss, especially if you have a OnePlus phone.
With their bass-tuned 11mm dynamic drivers, the OnePlus Buds Z2 also deliver decidedly impressive sound quality for a pair of in-ear headphones that can now be yours for that little money. They allow you to enjoy your favorite jams with razor-sharp clarity. What’s more, the earbuds support Dolby Atmos audio.
They boast an IP55 rating, meaning they should be able to withstand the occasional drop of sweat without any problems. In addition, they feature up to 38 hours of playtime on a single charge, which is decidedly impressive for a pair of earbuds in this price range.
Overall, while the OnePlus Buds Z2 aren’t the best budget earbuds on the market, they definitely provide enough value for money to meet the needs of the undemanding Android user. And given their smashing 40% discount, they get all the more exciting. Pull the trigger while you can.
