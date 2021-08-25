Buggy OnePlus Media Storage app can take up over 100 GB

Buggy OnePlus Media Storage app can take up over 100 GB0
If you happen to be the proud owner of any of the OnePlus 9 models (namely, the OnePlus 9 or OnePlus 9 Pro), then you should be aware of a certain bug that has been discovered with one of the flagships' native apps.
One of the several enticing features of these two newly released smartphones is the hulking storage space, boasting an upper limit of 256 GB for the higher models.
Several people have already taken to the Internet (particularly Twitter, Reddit, and OnePlus forums) to report their discovery that Media Storage is inexplicably taking up over 100 GB of space.
Now this is a head-scratched. I've finally come close to filling up the 256GB storage on my @oneplus 9 Pro.— Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) August 21, 2021
So I ran the usual Google Photos cleanup which said it'd remove over 100GB of data.
But after it was done, I'm still close to full. What gives? pic.twitter.com/fmxdiRoQLU
Because the Media Storage app doesn't seem able to specify what exactly is taking up these monstrous chunks of space, one theory is that the numbers are simply wrongly represented, with the app getting stuck on a previous number and not reflecting your phone's current capacity.
Even if that's the case, the phones' performance is also being tangibly affected by that number displaying used-up storage space, even if it isn't technically real. That's because once the space finally shows up as free on the app, the phones saw a substantial improvement in performance.
There has been no word from OnePlus yet, but they must surely be working on a solution already, as it's highly unlikely they haven't noticed the complaints on their forums, as well as on other social media.