Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
OnePlus

OnePlus 9 series launching with a giveaway bang!

OnePlus
posted by OnePlus
Mar 16, 2021, 3:54 AM
OnePlus 9 series launching with a giveaway bang!
Advertorial by OnePlus: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena! 

The hotly-anticipated OnePlus 9 series is about to launch on the 23rd of March. And what better way to celebrate a new device than with a giveaway?

You heard that right — every single day, all the way up to the 23rd of March, you have a chance of netting a free OnePlus 9 series device. Wait, did I say a chance? I meant two chances!

Register once for your entry and then share the event with a friend to get an additional chance for the lucky draw per day!

OnePlus 9 series Lucky Draw


Lucky draw winners will get:

  • Free OnePlus 9 series device
  • Free OnePlus Buds Z wireless earphones

Those who choose to just go ahead and buy themselves a OnePlus 9 series device will also get a 5% discount on OnePlus 9 accessories they add to their shopping cart.

The promotion is already ongoing and will be up until the 23rd of March, so go ahead and sign up for the giveaway — March 2021 may just be your lucky month!


FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
4 reasons why iPad still fails to be my main computer
Popular stories
The Seven Deadly Sins of modern smartphones
Popular stories
March introduction of third-gen Apple AirPods is not happening says top analyst
Popular stories
AT&T goes for Verizon's jugular with a big 5G upgrade while unveiling modest 2021 rollout plans

Popular stories

Popular stories
Verizon's new 4G bands beat its 5G network speeds, and iPhones may be to blame
Popular stories
AT&T goes for Verizon's jugular with a big 5G upgrade while unveiling modest 2021 rollout plans
Popular stories
Scooch, S21 Ultra, a new 'best phone display' sheriff is coming
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and A72 prices get tipped, pretty affordable
Popular stories
Google Pixel 5 to keep its unlimited photo storage free, but not the Pixel 5a
Popular stories
Motorola teases release of 5G Snapdragon 870-powered Moto G100

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless