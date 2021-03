OnePlus 9 series launching with a giveaway bang!

Advertorial by OnePlus: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena!





Free OnePlus 9 series device

Free OnePlus Buds Z wireless earphones









The hotly-anticipated OnePlus 9 series is about to launch on the 23rd of March. And what better way to celebrate a new device than with a giveaway?You heard that right — every single day, all the way up to the 23rd of March, you have a chance of netting a free OnePlus 9 series device. Wait, did I say a chance? I meant two chances!Register once for your entry and then share the event with a friend to get an additional chance for the lucky draw per day!Lucky draw winners will get:Those who choose to just go ahead and buy themselves a OnePlus 9 series device will also get a 5% discount on OnePlus 9 accessories they add to their shopping cart.The promotion is already ongoing and will be up until the 23rd of March, so go ahead and sign up for the giveaway — March 2021 may just be your lucky month!