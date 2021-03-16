OnePlus 9 series launching with a giveaway bang!
Advertorial by OnePlus: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena!
The hotly-anticipated OnePlus 9 series is about to launch on the 23rd of March. And what better way to celebrate a new device than with a giveaway?
You heard that right — every single day, all the way up to the 23rd of March, you have a chance of netting a free OnePlus 9 series device. Wait, did I say a chance? I meant two chances!
OnePlus 9 series Lucky Draw
Lucky draw winners will get:
- Free OnePlus 9 series device
- Free OnePlus Buds Z wireless earphones
Those who choose to just go ahead and buy themselves a OnePlus 9 series device will also get a 5% discount on OnePlus 9 accessories they add to their shopping cart.
The promotion is already ongoing and will be up until the 23rd of March, so go ahead and sign up for the giveaway — March 2021 may just be your lucky month!