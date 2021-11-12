Notification Center

Accessories

OneOdio wireless headphones - affordable, comfortable, high-quality audio

OneOdio
By OneOdio
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
OneOdio wireless headphones - affordable, comfortable, high-quality audio
Advertorial by OneOdio: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena! 
disclaimer   

Bluetooth headphones are slowly becoming the norm. No doubt, the fact that most popular smartphones now lack a headphone jack is playing a part. But also the sheer convenience not having to deal with wires can’t be passed by.

Unfortunately, most wireless headphones can cost quite a bit, and the ones that don’t are usually of subpar quality — getting good drivers, a good battery, and a steady signal is not easy.

Well, in comes OneOdio to break that pattern!

OneOdio offers a wide range of over-ear headphones, from models made for music fans and gamers all the way to models made for DJs or the studio. All for a mere fraction of the cost of big-name headphones.

Here, we have two of OneOdio’s great Bluetooth wireless headphones — the OneOdio A30 and OneOdio A70.

OneOdio A30






The OneOdio A30 is an over-ear Bluetooth 5.0 headset. It features active noise cancelation designed to specifically silence persistent low humming.

The A30 features huge, soft cushions and a light foldable frame. They are comfortable for wearing for hours at a time and, when you need to transport them, they fold up nicely and can be stored in the included carrybag.

You can also use them wired with the included 3.5 mm headphone cable, but you might end up not needing that — the OneOdio A30 battery can last up to 30 hours for wireless listening, or 20 hours with wireless and ANC on.



OneOdio A70




The OneOdio A70 doubles as a set for both work and play — it’s a set of wireless over-ears with big soft cushions meant for prolonged use. However, the jack on the headphones is made for the large 6.35 mm plugs. The A70 comes with a 6.35 to 3.5 mm cable in the box, so you can use it from the get-go.

The earcups are also designed for easy 90-degree rotation for side-flip mixing.

While the OneOdio A70 doesn’t offer ANC, it makes up for that with extra bass, a shockingly low price, and a whopping 50 hours of playtime on a single charge.

Just like with the A30, the A70’s light frame is foldable and the headphones come with a carrybag in the box, so you can easily transport them anywhere.


