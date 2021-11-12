OneOdio wireless headphones - affordable, comfortable, high-quality audio

Advertorial by OneOdio: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena!

OneOdio A70









The OneOdio A70 doubles as a set for both work and play — it’s a set of wireless over-ears with big soft cushions meant for prolonged use. However, the jack on the headphones is made for the large 6.35 mm plugs. The A70 comes with a 6.35 to 3.5 mm cable in the box, so you can use it from the get-go.The earcups are also designed for easy 90-degree rotation for side-flip mixing.While the OneOdio A70 doesn’t offer ANC, it makes up for that with extra bass, a shockingly low price, and a whopping 50 hours of playtime on a single charge.Just like with the A30, the A70’s light frame is foldable and the headphones come with a carrybag in the box, so you can easily transport them anywhere.