One of the App Store's oldest apps gets a dose of Liquid Glass

Under the "What's New" section of the App Store listing, Apple says, "We’ve given the app a sleek, new Liquid Glass look. Easily switch between Home, Library, Concerts, and Search for faster access to all your favorite ways to discover music and events around you. Also, your recent songs now appear on the Home screen, making it easier to revisit the music you’ve discovered with Shazam. Make sure your device is running iOS 26 and update the app to try it."





Not only will Shazam name the music that it hears playing around it, it also will find upcoming concerts for the artist you're listening to. With the Shazam app open, tap the three-dot overflow icon inside a circle at the top-right of the screen. You'll see several options to choose from, one of which will be "Find Concerts." Tap it to see a schedule of concert dates and venues. Click on one of those dates and you can buy tickets from Ticketmaster. This isn't something new, but is a feature that you might find useful one day.





One of the first titles offered in the App Store, music discovery app Shazam could be installed on the OG iPhone and the iPhone 3G when the App Store launched on July 10th, 2008. Prior to its inclusion in the App Store, Shazam was originally available as a SMS service in the U.K. Users would dial a number, put the phone up to the speaker where a song was playing out of, and receive a text message with the title of the song.