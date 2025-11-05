One of the App Store's oldest apps gets a dose of Liquid Glass
Apple refreshes the look of an app that has been in the App Store since 2008.
One of the first titles offered in the App Store, music discovery app Shazam could be installed on the OG iPhone and the iPhone 3G when the App Store launched on July 10th, 2008. Prior to its inclusion in the App Store, Shazam was originally available as a SMS service in the U.K. Users would dial a number, put the phone up to the speaker where a song was playing out of, and receive a text message with the title of the song.
Apple gives the Shazam app a dose of Liquid Glass
As an app, Shazam is much less convoluted to use. Simply tap the icon to open Shazam, look at the phone screen to make sure Shazam hears the tune, and wait for the response. You might be surprised to know that Apple actually owns Shazam having purchased the app in 2017 for $400 million. Today, Apple announced an update for the Shazam app inside the App Store.
Under the "What's New" section of the App Store listing, Apple says, "We’ve given the app a sleek, new Liquid Glass look. Easily switch between Home, Library, Concerts, and Search for faster access to all your favorite ways to discover music and events around you. Also, your recent songs now appear on the Home screen, making it easier to revisit the music you’ve discovered with Shazam. Make sure your device is running iOS 26 and update the app to try it."
Screenshot from Shazam. | Image credit-PhoneArena
Where to find the Shazam app for iOS and Android
Not only will Shazam name the music that it hears playing around it, it also will find upcoming concerts for the artist you're listening to. With the Shazam app open, tap the three-dot overflow icon inside a circle at the top-right of the screen. You'll see several options to choose from, one of which will be "Find Concerts." Tap it to see a schedule of concert dates and venues. Click on one of those dates and you can buy tickets from Ticketmaster. This isn't something new, but is a feature that you might find useful one day.
You can buy concert tickets from Shazam. | Image creditr-PhoneArena
Shazam is also available for Android users although Pixel users might prefer the Now Playing lock screen feature that will give the name and artist of a song within the phone's earshot. If you don't have Shazam on your iPhone, you can install it via the App Store by tapping on this link. Android users should tap on this link to install Shazam from the Google Play Store.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: