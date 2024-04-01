Up Next:
Bug shows both old and new Google Wallet design on some Pixel phones
A newly discovered bug is showing the old Google Wallet design on certain Pixel phones, depending on how you launch Google Wallet, reports 9to5Google.
However, the old version is appearing on phones that already had the new version rolled out. The bug appears on Pixel when you open Wallet with the Quick Settings Tile or the lock screen shortcut. If you use the app icon, you will see the new design (that is if you previously had the new design installed).
The old look has a large NFC prompt on top of the app, while the new design shows a card immediately more conveniently with a small "Hold to reader" indicator. On top of that, the new design uses a cooler cover flow animation and the credit and debit cards are no longer show side-by-side.
However, the old version is appearing on phones that already had the new version rolled out. The bug appears on Pixel when you open Wallet with the Quick Settings Tile or the lock screen shortcut. If you use the app icon, you will see the new design (that is if you previously had the new design installed).
On top of that, you are able to see the two designs side-by-side in the Recents multitasking menu. The one with the old design shows the Wallet icon on a black background.
It seems to be a server-side bug with Google Play services. So far, some Pixel users have seen the bug in the past 24 hours, as noted by 9to5Google.
Things that are NOT allowed: