Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Bug shows both old and new Google Wallet design on some Pixel phones

By
2comments
Software updates Google
Bug shows both old and new Google Wallet design on some Pixel phones
A newly discovered bug is showing the old Google Wallet design on certain Pixel phones, depending on how you launch Google Wallet, reports 9to5Google.

The old look has a large NFC prompt on top of the app, while the new design shows a card immediately more conveniently with a small "Hold to reader" indicator. On top of that, the new design uses a cooler cover flow animation and the credit and debit cards are no longer show side-by-side.


However, the old version is appearing on phones that already had the new version rolled out. The bug appears on Pixel when you open Wallet with the Quick Settings Tile or the lock screen shortcut. If you use the app icon, you will see the new design (that is if you previously had the new design installed).

On top of that, you are able to see the two designs side-by-side in the Recents multitasking menu. The one with the old design shows the Wallet icon on a black background. 


It seems to be a server-side bug with Google Play services. So far, some Pixel users have seen the bug in the past 24 hours, as noted by 9to5Google.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
T-Mobile notches win against AT&T and Verizon customers who blamed it for higher prices
T-Mobile notches win against AT&T and Verizon customers who blamed it for higher prices

Latest News

Samsung's spectacular Galaxy Z Fold 5 is on sale at an outstanding $400 Amazon discount
Samsung's spectacular Galaxy Z Fold 5 is on sale at an outstanding $400 Amazon discount
Telegram introduces business account features and perks
Telegram introduces business account features and perks
Dare to party with the JBL PartyBox 110 and save 25% through this splendid Amazon deal
Dare to party with the JBL PartyBox 110 and save 25% through this splendid Amazon deal
WhatsApp’s locked chats set to sync across all your linked devices
WhatsApp’s locked chats set to sync across all your linked devices
The flagship Galaxy Tab S9 becomes the tablet of choice after a historic price cut on Amazon
The flagship Galaxy Tab S9 becomes the tablet of choice after a historic price cut on Amazon
AI voice cloning: OpenAI reveals new text-to-speech model with both promise and peril
AI voice cloning: OpenAI reveals new text-to-speech model with both promise and peril
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless