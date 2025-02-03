Save $200 on Motorola razr+ here!
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Nubia V70 Max is a “game-changer” phone launching on February 15

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
ZTE
Nubia V70 Max
Nubia V70 Max | Image credit: Revu.com.ph
ZTE’s sub-brand Nubia has just confirmed plans to launch a new budget-friendly smartphone on February 15, the V70 Max. Advertised as a “game-changer” and a “though phone,” Nubia V70 Max has some decent specs for an affordable smartphone.

For starters, the V70 Max sports a huge 6.9-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. The bad news is Nubia’s upcoming Android smartphone uses an Unisoc chipset, the T606. The underwhelming processor is paired with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

On the bright side, the V70 Max is powered by a large 6,000 mAh battery with support for 22.5W wired charging. While this is indeed a very large battery, it’s not really unusual for a phone that launches in 2025.

As far as the camera goes, Nubia V70 Max has a 50-megapixel primary camera, complemented by a 2-megapixel macro sensor. There’s also an 8-megapixel secondary camera in the front for those who want to take selfies.

Nubia V70 Max's specs | Image credit: Revu.com.ph

The V70 Max is not really a good-looking phone due to its pretty thick silhouette and rather big bezels. The phone also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and runs on MyOS 15 based on Android 15.

Nubia V70 Max will be initially introduced in Philippine and will be available in three colors: Gray, Green and Pink. Since the phone has already been listed by a couple of major retailers in the country, we also know it will cost just P5,299, which is about $90 / €88.

We expect the phone to be launched in other countries too, although the price will definitely vary, so keep that in mind if you’re considering one.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile CEO reveals which customers will have to pay for satellite texting
T-Mobile CEO reveals which customers will have to pay for satellite texting
Google Messages now makes it easier to see if you have been left on read
Google Messages now makes it easier to see if you have been left on read
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
First impressions of T-Mobile satellite service shared by iPhone and Samsung users
First impressions of T-Mobile satellite service shared by iPhone and Samsung users
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon
Another app is killed so Google Messages can shine
Another app is killed so Google Messages can shine

Latest News

Swollen battery breaks the display and makes this Pixel 6a dangerous to use
Swollen battery breaks the display and makes this Pixel 6a dangerous to use
Upgraded Galaxy S25 Ultra design could create problems down the road for owners
Upgraded Galaxy S25 Ultra design could create problems down the road for owners
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Huawei exec says the company will soon unveil an "incredible" new phone consumers will rush to buy
Huawei exec says the company will soon unveil an "incredible" new phone consumers will rush to buy
Hurry up and score the powerful iPad mini (A17 Pro) for $100 off on Amazon
Hurry up and score the powerful iPad mini (A17 Pro) for $100 off on Amazon
Metro customer ignores red flags, gets scammed
Metro customer ignores red flags, gets scammed
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless