Nubia V70 Max is a “game-changer” phone launching on February 15
Nubia V70 Max | Image credit: Revu.com.phZTE’s sub-brand Nubia has just confirmed plans to launch a new budget-friendly smartphone on February 15, the V70 Max. Advertised as a “game-changer” and a “though phone,” Nubia V70 Max has some decent specs for an affordable smartphone.
For starters, the V70 Max sports a huge 6.9-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. The bad news is Nubia’s upcoming Android smartphone uses an Unisoc chipset, the T606. The underwhelming processor is paired with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.
On the bright side, the V70 Max is powered by a large 6,000 mAh battery with support for 22.5W wired charging. While this is indeed a very large battery, it’s not really unusual for a phone that launches in 2025.
As far as the camera goes, Nubia V70 Max has a 50-megapixel primary camera, complemented by a 2-megapixel macro sensor. There’s also an 8-megapixel secondary camera in the front for those who want to take selfies.
Nubia V70 Max's specs | Image credit: Revu.com.ph
The V70 Max is not really a good-looking phone due to its pretty thick silhouette and rather big bezels. The phone also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and runs on MyOS 15 based on Android 15.
Nubia V70 Max will be initially introduced in Philippine and will be available in three colors: Gray, Green and Pink. Since the phone has already been listed by a couple of major retailers in the country, we also know it will cost just P5,299, which is about $90 / €88.
We expect the phone to be launched in other countries too, although the price will definitely vary, so keep that in mind if you’re considering one.
