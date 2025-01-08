ZTE launches affordable music-oriented smartphone

Nubia Music 2 | Image credit: ZTE

Since this is an affordable smartphone, it should not be surprising that it’s equipped with a low-performance Unisoc T7200 chipset (also known as Unisoc T606), paired with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.On the bright side, the Music 2 is powered by a decent 5,000 mAh battery with 10W wired charging support. The budget-friendly smartphone sports a large 6.7-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, which is pretty standard for cheap phones.Nubia Music 2 packs a 50-megapixel main camera and a secondary 5-megapixel selfie snapper. Other highlights of the phone include Bluetooth 5.2, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, VoLTE support, NFC (Near Field Communications), and Wi-Fi.