ZTE launches affordable music-oriented smartphone

ZTE
Nubia Music 2
ZTE’s latest budget-friendly smartphone is a bit of a technological awkwardness. Nubia Music 2 is a cheap music-oriented phone that promises exceptional audio features for its price.

According to the phone’s official website, the new Nubia Music 2 features a 2.1-channel audio system that includes three full-range speakers. ZTE also claims that the phone’s DTS:X Ultra setup is rated at a maximum volume of 95dB. On top of that, the phone comes with spatial audio support and 3.5mm audio jack port, something that we very rarely find in modern phones.

Speaking of the 3.5mm audio jack, this phone is the successor of the Nubia Music, which features not one but two 3.5mm headphone jacks. Apparently, ZTE decided that this was more of a gimmick rather than added functionality, so the sequel comes with a single 3.5mm audio jack instead.

ZTE launches affordable music-oriented smartphone
Nubia Music 2 | Image credit: ZTE

Since this is an affordable smartphone, it should not be surprising that it’s equipped with a low-performance Unisoc T7200 chipset (also known as Unisoc T606), paired with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

On the bright side, the Music 2 is powered by a decent 5,000 mAh battery with 10W wired charging support. The budget-friendly smartphone sports a large 6.7-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, which is pretty standard for cheap phones.

Nubia Music 2 packs a 50-megapixel main camera and a secondary 5-megapixel selfie snapper. Other highlights of the phone include Bluetooth 5.2, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, VoLTE support, NFC (Near Field Communications), and Wi-Fi.

Nubia Music 2 audio specs | Image credit: ZTE

As per ZTE’s official website, Nubia Music 2 runs on “Android U,” which is probably the codename for Android 14. It’s hard to say whether or not this will be upgraded to Android 15, but since this is a very cheap phone, it probably doesn’t matter that much.

Currently, Nubia Music 2 is available for purchase in Malaysia for the equivalent of $85 / €75 (via the Shopee and Lazada online stores). The affordable music phone comes in two colorways: Melody Wave and Pop Art.
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

