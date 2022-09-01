Airline pilot acts like your parents after NSFW images are sent to passengers via AirDrop

It is hard to believe how fast time flies, but it seems that four years have gone by since some deviant iPhone users started sending sexually explicit photos to fellow subway or bus riders via Apple's AirDrop platform. AirDrop allows users to send files at close range to other iPhones in the vicinity via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi and while that means that the culprit is usually among the victims, as far as this writer can recall, not one person sending such images to random passengers ever got caught.







A video that made the rounds on TikTok (via AppleInsider ) shows a pilot in the cockpit of a Southwest Airlines flight to Cabo threatening to return the plane to the gate and remove all of the passengers on the plane after someone onboard the aircraft used AirDrop to send naked photos to iPhone users aboard the plane.

"So here's the deal," the pilot said over the plane's PA system. "If this continues while we're on the ground, I'm gonna have to pull back to the gate, everybody's gonna have to get off, we're gonna have to get security involved, and this vacation is going to be ruined. So, you folks, whatever that AirDrop thing is, quit sending naked pictures, and let's get yourselves to Cabo."

To prevent your iPhone from receiving unsolicited AirDrops, you can always turn off Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. But there are other options that are more reasonable and you won't have to disable those two important connectivity tools. Go to Settings > General > AirDrop . This takes you to a menu that will let you completely turn off AirDrop so you can't receive any messages (Receiving Off), allow you to receive AirDrops only from those in your Contact list (Contacts Only), or allow you to receive AirDrops from anyone (Everyone).





Just tap on the setting that you want. Because AirDrop shows a preview to iPhone users receptive to receiving the messages and asks them to accept or decline them, they will see that nasty image that one malicious person nearby has sent. The problem is that it is disruptive, and invasive, and if you have a no-nonsense pilot like the one flying the aforementioned Southwest Airlines flight, you could end up having to be punished for the actions of someone else.





And yes, the pilot probably does sound like your mom and dad sitting in the front of the family station wagon telling you to stop bothering your sister "or else we will turn around right now and miss the vacation to Disney World."

















