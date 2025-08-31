Nothing says that without this 1880s painting, smartphones wouldn't exist today
Nothing might be acting a little tongue-in-cheek by saying that without this painting, the smartphone wouldn't exist.
Yes, we know that Nothing is a mobile device company on the cutting-edge. You can't name your company Nothing and not roam a bit off the beaten path. The CEO, Carl Pei, left a successful smartphone company he co-founded (OnePlus) to do it again with Nothing. And since Pei has the brilliant X username of @GetPeid, tacking the genius tag on him is not too farfetched.
Nothing has recently released a YouTube video that is quite amazing. According to the company, smartphones would not exist without a painting called A Sunday on La Grande Jatte that was created by Goerges-Pierre Seurat in the 1880s. This is only a myth, of course, because the technology to create smartphones obviously did not exist back then. Even if the painting had nothing to do with smartphones and didn't even inspire them, there is still a fascinating story that you should hear.
A Sunday on La Grande Jatte showed people relaxing on a Sunday along the banks of the Seine River. Among the characters painted relaxing that day were:
- Women with parasols and bustles
- Soldiers
- A man in a top hat
- A little girl in white, looking straight at the viewer
- Even a monkey on a leash (a pet for many at the time)
Other discoveries back then helped create paintings with colors that appeared more vibrant. This led to the creation of the color wheel, which is a tool used at Nothing to create devices that stand out. It also shows how interconnected art, science, and technology really are.
As Nothing says, "So, the next time you're looking at your smartphone, just remember it took centuries of innovations, breakthroughs in science and art, and countless generations of brilliant, driven minds, all leading to the device you are holding in your hands right now.,,and you use it to watch porn."
Just to reiterate, there is no proof that this painting motivated anyone involved in the creation of the smartphone. Still, the painting, and the style used to create it, remain fascinating to even smartphone enthusiasts who champion today's products and discoveries.
