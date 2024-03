Nothing Phone (2a)’s first update brings camera and performance improvements

Camera improvements

New support for Ultra XDR

Enhanced camera app performance

Multiple improvements across HDR, color saturation and front camera clarity

Performance

Enhanced background app performance

Improved touch screen experience

Added haptic level setting

Overall refinements to user interface and animations

New widgets

Camera

Recorder

Battery

Nothing Phone (2a) feels like a pretty good deal if you’re in the market for a mid-range smartphone. Unfortunately, Nothing has decided not to bring the phone to the US market because apparently it’s not the “right time to go all-in” (via AndroidCentral ).That being said, there is a way to get your hands on a Nothing Phone (2a) even if you live in the United States. Simply signing up as a developer on the company’s official website and you’ll be able to pick one up.Those who have already bought one will be pleased to know that the first Nothing Phone (2a) is now rolling out worldwide. The rather young Chinese company announced early this week that the Nothing OS 2.5.3 update for Phone (2a) is now available for download.The changes include a several camera and performance improvements, as well as a couple of new widgets:Keep in mind that the update is rolling out in stages, so it might take a few days to reach all Nothing Phone (2a) owners.