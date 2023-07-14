Nothing Phone 2 deals: where and how to get with a discount
The Nothing Phone (2), Nothing's next-gen smartphone, is finally official. Unlike its predecessor, which was a solid mid-ranger, the Nothing Phone (2) is a high-end, premium device made to compete with other premium smartphones on the market, like the Pixel 7, for example.
With a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 under the hood, complemented by 12 GB of RAM, the Nothing Phone (2) sounds like a phone with top-tier performance. And when you add the unconventional design of the handset and not that hefty price tag to the mix, the Nothing Phone (2) becomes a really intriguing smartphone you would probably want to try.
Given that the Nothing Phone (2) will be available in the US, you are probably wondering how to score a great deal on one and get your hands on a Nothing Phone (2) at a discounted price. Well, let us explain how you can do that.
Pre-order your Nothing Phone (2) from Nothing
Straight out of the bat, we must say that you can not currently get a Nothing Phone (2) at a discounted price. The Nothing Phone (2) is still in its pre-order period, with Nothing's official website being the only place where you can pre-order the handset.
Attend one of the Nothing Drops event
If you don't want to wait, you can directly get a Nothing Phone (2) if you go to one of the Nothing Drops events in person. The dates and locations of the events are listed on Nothing's official website. However, Nothing already hosted its Nothing Drops event in the US on July 13th, and it appears that this was the only such planned event for the country, so you can't take advantage of this method if you are located in the US and haven't gotten your Nothing Phone (2) yet.
Expected places to get a Nothing Phone (2) at a discount
AT&T and T-Mobile
Since Nothing Phone (2) is certified to support AT&T and T-Mobile's networks, both carriers will most likely offer Nothing's premium smartphone with nice discounts when it hits the shelves on July 17th. However, expect AT&T and T-Mobile's sweet discounts to be bundled with activation of a new line.
Retailers like Amazon and Best Buy
We also expect the Nothing Phone (2) to pop up at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. It's even possible for both retailers to offer the Nothing Phone (2) at a discounted price, at least during the first few weeks when the phone becomes available.
