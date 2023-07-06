Nothing launches Ear (2) buds in black, new audio features incoming
Two years after the launch of its first ever product, the Ear (1), Nothing is back at it with yet another audio product, Ear (2) in black. Of course, this isn’t really the debut of the Ear (2) because the buds have been available on the market since March. However, this is the first time that customers can purchase the Ear (2) in black.
According to Nothing, only a limited number of Ear (2) buds in black are available to order right now from its website, but a wider release will happen in just a few weeks. If you miss the chance of grabbing a pair now, you’ll have another on July 21. Just like the white version, the Ear (2) in black cost $150.
In addition to the new color, the Ear (2) buds are getting some new features too. The most important one is an Advanced Equalizer, which Nothing says it’s one of the most advanced equalizers specifically designed for wireless earbuds.
If you’re one of those music fans who wants to fine tune their sound, Nothing’s new Advanced Equalizer is here to help. With the Advanced Equalizer you can’t just customize your sound, but you can also see live previews of your changes and save multiple profiles. Interestingly enough, you’ll also be able to share your Advanced Equalizer settings, as well as import specific settings via QR codes.
It’s worth mentioning that the standard equalizer will still be available for everyday users. Finally, Nothing announced that it has managed to add noise reduction to the Ear (stick), which is a little bit of a surprise.
Along with the announcement, Nothing has put up a video that describes in detail how they managed to design a better audio product than their first one. The video also includes information about how Nothing has been able to keep the transparent design signature for the black version of the Ear (2).
