Check out the deal here The phone comes with 256GB of storage in Black, White, or the prismatic Aura Glow color option. The phone is an unlocked Verizon variant, so it should work on all major carriers, though it may have slightly better connectivity on CDMA carriers like Verizon or Sprint than on GSM counterparts.The phone ships from the US and is sold by a top-rated seller with a 99.9% feedback rating. There are only limited quantities available, so take a peek if you’re interested.

If you’ve got a hankering for a taste of the budding 5G networks, this is the deal for you. This eBay deal cuts a cool 40 percent off the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G.The Note 10 series is definitely one of the hottest phones of the year, and it isn’t hard to see why it’s so popular- it’s got top-notch specs like a Snapdragon 855 chipset, along with tons of super-fast UFS 3.0 storage and a stellar camera setup. Plus, there’s that huge, notchless 6.8-inch Infinity display and the trademark S Pen to help you get things done.Unfortunately, all these great features mean the astronomical price comes at no surprise- the Note 10+ in the 5G variant can fetch $1299. Thankfully, deals like this one cut down the cost tremendously.This listing on eBay offers a new, open-box Galaxy Note 10 + 5G for almost 40% off, saving you a whopping 500 dollars to a final price of $799. That's cheaper than a lot of flagships this year, and for a phone as future-proof as this one, it's an awesome deal.