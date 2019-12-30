Deal: Get a Galaxy Note 10+ 5G for $800 (open-box)
The Note 10 series is definitely one of the hottest phones of the year, and it isn’t hard to see why it’s so popular- it’s got top-notch specs like a Snapdragon 855 chipset, along with tons of super-fast UFS 3.0 storage and a stellar camera setup. Plus, there’s that huge, notchless 6.8-inch Infinity display and the trademark S Pen to help you get things done.
This listing on eBay offers a new, open-box Galaxy Note 10+ 5G for almost 40% off, saving you a whopping 500 dollars to a final price of $799. That's cheaper than a lot of flagships this year, and for a phone as future-proof as this one, it's an awesome deal.
The phone comes with 256GB of storage in Black, White, or the prismatic Aura Glow color option. The phone is an unlocked Verizon variant, so it should work on all major carriers, though it may have slightly better connectivity on CDMA carriers like Verizon or Sprint than on GSM counterparts.
The phone ships from the US and is sold by a top-rated seller with a 99.9% feedback rating. There are only limited quantities available, so take a peek if you’re interested.
The phone ships from the US and is sold by a top-rated seller with a 99.9% feedback rating. There are only limited quantities available, so take a peek if you’re interested.
1 Comment
1. Alter
Posts: 233; Member since: Mar 25, 2016
posted on 3 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):