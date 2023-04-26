Nokia Sentry 5G leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
Nokia Sentry 5G is the unannounced sequel to HMD Global’s XR20 rugged smartphone. Although the phone hasn’t been officially introduced yet, it popped up in a roadmap from the Finnish company late last year. Only the name and some of its specs were leaked at that time, but as we’re getting closer to its release, more information about the phone is being unearthed.
That being said, the images leaked online this week don’t reveal anything spectacular when it comes to design. The Nokia XR30, or whatever the phone will end up being called, doesn’t stand out from the myriad of rugged phones already available on the market.
As such, we know that the Nokia XR30 will feature a dual camera (64-megapixel main and 8-megapixel ultra-wide), and a secondary 16-megapixel selfie snapper. There’s no information about the chipset inside the phone, but we do know that it will pack at least 128GB storage and 6GB RAM.
Other information about the Nokia XR30 includes its battery size (4600 mAh + 33W charging support) and price, which is supposedly set to around $500. It remains to be seen when HMD will officially introduce the Nokia XR30, but it’s looks like we won’t have to wait that long.
The folks at Winfuture have just released a dozen Nokia Sentry 5G pictures showing the phone from all angles. Although it hasn’t been confirmed yet, the rugged device might be launched on the market under a pretty obvious name – Nokia XR30. However, this is just a guess, so let’s just wait for HMD Global to announce it.
What sets it apart though is the fact that it supports 5G, which not many rugged Android devices offer. As far as the rest of the phone’s specs go, the only details are the ones that were inadvertently leaked along with HMD’s roadmap last autumn.
