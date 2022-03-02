Nokia 2760 Flip lands in the US, here is where you can get one

Nokia 2760 Flip lands in the US, here is where you can get one1
It can be used as a burner phone, museum piece, or a daily driver, take your pick. If you’re a fan of the classic flip form-factor, the Nokia 2760 Flip promises to offer that alongside a slew of modern features. First off, the phone comes with 4G connectivity and no less than 4GB storage. Also, it has big keypad buttons to make it suitable for seniors.
Nokia 2760 Flip highlights
- 5MP rear camera with built-in flash
- 1.3GHz quad-core processor
- 4G connectivity
- 2.83-inch internal LCD display
- 1.77-inch external display
- 4GB built-in memory
- Preloaded Web Browser, Email
- 3.8 battery hours of talk time; 18 days of standby time
Customers looking for a dirt-cheap phone can grab the Nokia 2760 Flip from Walmart, TracFone and Straight Talk for as low as $19. The clamshell is only available in black color.
