No Leica cameras and Leica modes on the Xiaomi 13T in some parts of the world
Tough luck – no, make that “Double tough luck – if you crave the Xiaomi 13T and want to buy it in Nigeria or Chile.
First of all, this phone costs significantly more in the aforementioned markets – around $850 equivalent, compared to some EU markets where one can get it for approximately $640. Second, in Nigeria and Chile, the Xiaomi 13T is being sold without the Leica-branded cameras (via GSMArena).
The reason behind this move is unclear at the moment, although it may be due to market restrictions or a part of the Xiaomi-Leica collaboration agreement that prohibits Xiaomi from selling Leica-branded products in some markets.
Instead of the Leica branding on the back cameras of the “regular” Xiaomi 13T, official promotional pages in Nigeria and Chile show a stock branding that reads 50 MP and, in finer characters beneath it – 1:1.9-2.2/15-50mm (these are additional camera specifications for the lenses’ apertures and focal lengths).
Less than a month ago in Berlin, Xiaomi unveiled the Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro. Apart from the current “What happened to the Leica cameras?” situation the phones offer pretty nice features: a 6.7-inch CrystalRes display with thin bezels (up to 2600 nits peak brightness), and support for a 144Hz refresh rate.
The “engine” that’s driving the Xiaomi 13T is the MediaTek 8200-Ultra chipset, while the Xiaomi 13T Pro features the Dimensity 9200+ chip, which might be considered an upgrade from the Xiaomi 12T Pro's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. The 13T series offers up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage for the Pro model. Both phones come with 5000 mAh batteries.
Naturally, this leads to a third negative – these devices also lack the Leica photo software features as well.
Here’s a picture, side by side with the Leica-featuring Xiaomi 13T:
