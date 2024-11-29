Huge BF discount on Galaxy S24 FE AI phone!
The all-new Kindle Paperwhite is now 19% off, so grab it before Black Friday ends

I’ve been eyeing a price cut on the new Kindle Paperwhite ever since Amazon launched it last month, and guess what? It’s now here, all thanks to Black Friday! If you’re a bookworm ready to make the jump to an e-reader, this is the deal you don’t want to miss.

Amazon’s dropping a sweet 19% off the all-new Kindle Paperwhite, which comes with a larger 7-inch glare-free display and 16 GB of storage. Trust me, that’s more than enough space to store way more books than you could possibly read in a year or two – probably even longer! Plus, with a battery life that lasts up to 12 weeks, you can take that long-awaited vacation, forget your charger, and still be glued to your favorite novel without a hitch.

The fastest Kindle yet, the new Paperwhite edition, is now 19% off – don’t miss out!

The next-gen Kindle Paperwhite is faster, lighter, and built for any adventure, with a sharper 7-inch display, 12-week battery, and waterproof design – perfect for reading anywhere, anytime, without distractions. Now, with a 19% discount during Black Friday!
$30 off (19%)
Buy at Amazon

The new Amazon Kindle 2024 – now 23% off!

The lightest, most compact Kindle yet comes with a brighter 6-inch display, faster page turns, up to 6 weeks of battery life, and 16GB of storage. It is the perfect gift for any book lover, especially now with the sweet 23% discount!
$25 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon


If you don’t need a bigger display or super long battery life but just want a solid e-reader that gets the job done without breaking the bank, you can grab the basic Amazon Kindle. It’s got a 6-inch glare-free display with 300 ppi resolution, an adjustable front light, Dark Mode, faster page turns than before, and a battery that lasts up to 6 weeks. All for under $90!

One of the best things about e-readers like the Kindle (which, let’s be real, has practically become a synonym for e-reader) is how ridiculously light they are. You can take it with you anywhere while traveling and have a whole library in your pocket. Plus, if you dive into a hefty 500-page novel, your hands won’t be begging for a break.

This brings me to my next point: the new Kindle Paperwhite, or even the basic Kindle, makes the perfect Christmas gift if you want to save your older relatives from the struggle of holding heavy books for hours. Trust me, I did it for my parents a few years ago, and they’re still thanking me. I mean, it’s pretty amazing to lie in bed and read without the fear of dozing off and having a massive book crash down on your face, right?

So, that being said – Black Friday won’t stick around forever, and if you want to grab these discounts, now’s the time. A 19% off the new Kindle Paperwhite is awesome, and 23% off the regular Kindle is even better! Plus, if you get one now, you’ll have plenty of cash left over to get the e-books you’ve been dying to read on your shiny new Kindle.

And hey, Black Friday this year is packed with killer deals on all kinds of tech gadgets. So, if you’re eyeing something else for yourself or as a gift, don’t forget there are some amazing Black Friday phone deals going on right now, too!
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

