The all-new Kindle Paperwhite is now 19% off, so grab it before Black Friday ends

If you don’t need a bigger display or super long battery life but just want a solid e-reader that gets the job done without breaking the bank, you can grab the basic Amazon Kindle. It’s got a 6-inch glare-free display with 300 ppi resolution, an adjustable front light, Dark Mode, faster page turns than before, and a battery that lasts up to 6 weeks. All for under $90!One of the best things about e-readers like the Kindle (which, let’s be real, has practically become a synonym for e-reader) is how ridiculously light they are. You can take it with you anywhere while traveling and have a whole library in your pocket. Plus, if you dive into a hefty 500-page novel, your hands won’t be begging for a break.This brings me to my next point: the new Kindle Paperwhite, or even the basic Kindle, makes the perfect Christmas gift if you want to save your older relatives from the struggle of holding heavy books for hours. Trust me, I did it for my parents a few years ago, and they’re still thanking me. I mean, it’s pretty amazing to lie in bed and read without the fear of dozing off and having a massive book crash down on your face, right?So, that being said – Black Friday won’t stick around forever, and if you want to grab these discounts, now’s the time. A 19% off the new Kindle Paperwhite is awesome, and 23% off the regular Kindle is even better! Plus, if you get one now, you’ll have plenty of cash left over to get the e-books you’ve been dying to read on your shiny new Kindle.And hey, Black Friday this year is packed with killer deals on all kinds of tech gadgets. So, if you’re eyeing something else for yourself or as a gift, don’t forget there are some amazing Black Friday phone deals going on right now, too!