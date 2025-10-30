Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
US-only | Use code PARENA15 for a 15% discount!

Network coverage to get better with fewer workers climbing towers. How is that possible?

All major carriers could benefit from… drones.

By
1comment
Add as a preferred source on Google
T-Mobile AT&T Verizon
A cell tower.
All major telcos like T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T could bless their customers with a better, more reliable network – not by adding new cell towers or relying on satellites, but simply by using… drones.

That's right, drones are reshaping one of the most dangerous and expensive maintenance workflows: cell tower inspections. Instead of sending technicians hundreds of feet into the air, companies increasingly rely on FAA-certified pilots and autonomous flight systems to gather data faster, safer, and with greater precision.

Why go up there?



Telecom networks run on thousands of towers, and each one needs eyes on it regularly to stay strong and online. For years, that meant sending trained climbers up those towers, and it's not always sunny and easy – sometimes, there's rough weather (and let's not forget about gravity or electric shocks hazard). It worked, but it was risky, slow, and expensive, and it limited how often crews could check on equipment.

Drones change it all, as a new report reads. Instead of someone dangling hundreds of feet in the air, FAA-certified pilots send up high-tech gear that snaps images, picks up heat signatures, and maps the structure with LiDAR. What used to take days out in the field now could get wrapped up in just a few hours. Teams review the footage from the ground or the office, then roll out only when there is a real issue to fix, already knowing what tools and parts they need.

This shift means telecom crews are not waiting for gear to fail. Every drone flight logs detailed visuals, catching corrosion, loose parts, and overheating early. With clearer info and fewer surprises, teams fix issues faster and keep networks running smoothly.

Time savings


Tower climbing has long been one of telecoms riskiest jobs, with falls, equipment failures, and electrical hazards making safety a constant concern. Drone inspections keep personnel on the ground, cutting exposure to danger while improving overall safety and reducing liability.

Drones also save time and boost accuracy. They capture detailed, repeatable data that helps track wear, spot vegetation issues, and plan maintenance more effectively. As networks expand for 5G, drones provide faster, smarter, and safer inspections, giving companies the insights and efficiency manual climbs can't match.

Hey, if it works


Of course, there'll be situations where a drone won't be able to spot precisely what's wrong up there – and a worker will still have to climb high – but the fact that there are such technological advancements is great.

Should carriers and cell tower operators invest more in drones?

Vote View Result
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
COMMENTS (1)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 9

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 4

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T’s new offer just proved loyalty can go both ways
AT&T’s new offer just proved loyalty can go both ways
Galaxy S26 Ultra launches soon – and these 7 upgrades will blow you away
Galaxy S26 Ultra launches soon – and these 7 upgrades will blow you away
Galaxy S26 delay creates a new headache for Galaxy S25 users
Galaxy S26 delay creates a new headache for Galaxy S25 users
Motorola's unexpected rise proves that Samsung's foldable strategy is wrong (but can be fixed)
Motorola's unexpected rise proves that Samsung's foldable strategy is wrong (but can be fixed)
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
AT&T's ad campaign against T-Mobile just backfired in a big way
AT&T's ad campaign against T-Mobile just backfired in a big way

Latest News

Sony WH-1000XM4 gets 43% discount, dropping to irresistible price
Sony WH-1000XM4 gets 43% discount, dropping to irresistible price
Epic just scored against Google, and your Play Store is about to change, if you're in the U.S.
Epic just scored against Google, and your Play Store is about to change, if you're in the U.S.
Honor Power 2: double the Galaxy S25 Ultra's battery with a 10,000 mAh cell, but here's the fine print
Honor Power 2: double the Galaxy S25 Ultra's battery with a 10,000 mAh cell, but here's the fine print
For as low as $149.99, the Motorola Edge (2024) becomes a no-brainer choice
For as low as $149.99, the Motorola Edge (2024) becomes a no-brainer choice
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 offer 60-hour battery life at cheaper price with Amazon’s latest deal
Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 offer 60-hour battery life at cheaper price with Amazon’s latest deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless