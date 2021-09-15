NBA 2K22 coming soon to Apple Arcade

The most complete NBA experience, NBA 2K22 is coming soon to Apple Arcade, publisher 2K announced this week. The Arcade Edition of NBA 2K22 will be available for free and will not include any in-app purchases.
Besides the traditional MyCareer mode, NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition promises to offer a few new experiences to veterans of the series and newcomers alike. Association Mode is one of the new gameplay mechanics introduced in NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition and allows players to become the GM and Head Coach of their favorite NBA franchise and build their NBA dream team.
In Association Mode, players must manage their NBA roster and make trades, sign free agents, scout, and control their team’s finances. The new mode gives players total control of their team, as they try to win the championship.
Additionally, MyCourt is another new mode where players can customize a court to train, run drills, as well as hone basketball skills. This will be the perfect place to level up stats whenever you feel like you need it.
NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition fully supports Game Center Achievements and features improved controls for a better gameplay experience. It’s also worth mentioning that the game comes with a new lite controller and AI assist for both offense and defense.