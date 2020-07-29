MWC 2021 is definitely happening, but it might go digital like CES 2021





The Consumer Technology Association announced recently that CES 2021 is moving away from a physical format in favor of an all-digital experience. The COVID-19 pandemic was cited as the reason, and now it seems MWC 2021 could soon follow suit.Speaking to, Mobile World Congress (MWC) hosts GSMA confirmed plans for the 2021 edition to go ahead regardless of the pandemic. However, there are currently two versions in the works.The GSMA is keen to host a physical version of the event in Barcelona, as it has done so for several years, and is currently working towards that. But a spokesperson confirmed that the global health situation is constantly being monitored by the GSMA and its partners.If the situation prohibits a physical event in early 2021 – it probably will – then the host will move towards the all-digital format which is also being worked on at the moment. That would mimic CES 2021 in January.A final decision is likely to be taken in the coming months so that participants have ample time to organize and adapt their plans to the physical format.