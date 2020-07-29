MWC

MWC 2021 is definitely happening, but it might go digital like CES 2021

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Jul 29, 2020, 10:04 AM
MWC 2021 is definitely happening, but it might go digital like CES 2021
The Consumer Technology Association announced recently that CES 2021 is moving away from a physical format in favor of an all-digital experience. The COVID-19 pandemic was cited as the reason, and now it seems MWC 2021 could soon follow suit.

Speaking to TechRadar, Mobile World Congress (MWC) hosts GSMA confirmed plans for the 2021 edition to go ahead regardless of the pandemic. However, there are currently two versions in the works.

The GSMA is keen to host a physical version of the event in Barcelona, as it has done so for several years, and is currently working towards that. But a spokesperson confirmed that the global health situation is constantly being monitored by the GSMA and its partners.

If the situation prohibits a physical event in early 2021 – it probably will – then the host will move towards the all-digital format which is also being worked on at the moment. That would mimic CES 2021 in January.

A final decision is likely to be taken in the coming months so that participants have ample time to organize and adapt their plans to the physical format.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The Galaxy Note 20 & Note 20 Ultra 5G could be very expensive
Popular stories
Check out the one and only Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G in the flesh
Popular stories
OnePlus Nord is officially coming to the US... But it might be a different one
Popular stories
Best back to school deals and sales from Apple, Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung and others

Popular stories

Popular stories
Possible iPhone 12/Pro 5G and Apple Watch Series 6 pre-order and shipment dates leak
Popular stories
Sprint's name could live on and T-Mobile will (indirectly) join forces with Best Buy on August 2
Popular stories
Massive Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G leak reveals full specs and renders
Popular stories
First 5G Galaxy S21 (S30) series details leak ahead of Galaxy Note 20 debut
Popular stories
Here's how much Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G could cost in the US
Popular stories
Samsung Unpacked lineup confirmed: Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2, Tab S7 (5G), more

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless