MWC 2021 is definitely happening, but it might go digital like CES 2021
Speaking to TechRadar, Mobile World Congress (MWC) hosts GSMA confirmed plans for the 2021 edition to go ahead regardless of the pandemic. However, there are currently two versions in the works.
If the situation prohibits a physical event in early 2021 – it probably will – then the host will move towards the all-digital format which is also being worked on at the moment. That would mimic CES 2021 in January.
A final decision is likely to be taken in the coming months so that participants have ample time to organize and adapt their plans to the physical format.